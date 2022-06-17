3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in June

Tech stocks are not typically known -- or sought out -- for their dividend-paying attributes, largely because most of them don't pay them. There's a handful of technology stocks out there, however, that not only dish out regular quarterly cash payments, but are sporting surprisingly solid yields.

Here's a closer look at three of these names worth considering in June that will not only generate income for you but will also add some tech exposure to your portfolio while the sector is so beaten down.

1. Corning

You may know it for its line of glass cookware, but Corning (NYSE: GLW) moved on from that business years ago. It's still in the glass business, however -- it's just taken its know-how to the next level, supplying the market with display screens, fiberoptic cable, and other hardware required by the telco industry. If you own a tablet or laptop with a super-tough so-called "Gorilla Glass" screen, you're using a product made by Corning.

It's not exactly a high-growth business. This year's projected revenue growth of nearly 9% is actually a bit above its long-term growth pace, exaggerated because the world is still rebounding from a pandemic-prompted lull. Next year's likely 5% sales growth is more in line with the company's long-term norm. Earnings are improving at a similar clip.

What Corning lacks in growth firepower, however, it more than makes up for in consistency.

See, while technology found inside mobile devices and computers may be constantly changing for the better -- inviting fierce competition among tech manufacturers -- the need for high-quality display screens never really ebbs or flows. It isn't subject to the one-upmanship war that chipmakers are forever waging. The need for fiberoptic cable is pretty consistent too. Even though there are already millions of miles' worth of this cabling already in place all over the world, Mordor Intelligence estimates the fiberoptic cable market is growing at about 15% per year, with Corning being one of the industry's top suppliers.

This predictable revenue stream is ideal for producing income that can then be passed along to shareholders. New Corning shareholders will be stepping in while the dividend yield is just under 3.4%.

2. Texas Instruments

You'll likely recognize the name for its acclaimed brand of calculators, but Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) is so much more than that these days.

If you're even vaguely familiar with computer technology then you know that nearly every device you use is powered by a central processor, often made by the likes of Intel, Nvidia, or Qualcomm. If you're more than a little familiar with computer tech, you may even be able to identify a computer's graphics processor, or a smartphone's wireless modem. Have you ever wondered where all the sensors, transistors, radio switches, diodes, and others bits and pieces attached to a circuit board come from? There's a good chance Texas Instruments made them.

This seemingly small nuance isn't small at all to current and would-be Texas Instruments shareholders.

If it feels like the aforementioned Intel and Nvidia and their peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm are locked in a battle with a perpetually changing tide, you're not imagining it. Every single one of these players is always just one competitor's development away from disaster.

Not Texas instruments, though. While it is moving deeper into the competitive computer processor arena, its core business is still everything else besides the processors needed to make computers function. Like Corning's fiber and display screens, the need for these components won't fade until the world decides it wants to revert back to its pre-computer-tech age. It's safe to say, of course, that's never going to happen! Indeed, the consistency of this sliver of the technology market is a key reason Texas instruments has not only been able to raise its annual dividend every year since 2004 but has more than covered its payouts with actual per-share profits.

The stock's recent weakness may be painful, but it should be temporary. In the meantime, this pullback has pumped its dividend yield up to a respectable 3%.

3. IBM

Finally, if you're looking for a big yield from a tech stock and don't mind taking on a little risk, IBM (NYSE: IBM) is paying out just under 4.9% of the stock's current price in dividends.

Many investors left this stock years ago after the company failed to embrace markets like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. IBM finally did dive into those markets in a meaningful way back in 2015 with an initiative referred to as Strategic Imperatives, but by then it was too late. What would eventually turn into a decade-long stretch of declining revenue was already underway.

If it's been a while since you looked at the company colloquially called Big Blue, now is the time. This is not yesteryear's IBM. Hybrid cloud computing is its new top focus, and though the company is still in rebuilding mode, the shift seems to be paying off in spades. Its first-quarter top line was up 8% year over year (or 11% higher on a constant-currency basis), mostly driven by hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence. Look for more of the same pace of progress this year.

That's encouraging, but it's not the most exciting aspect of the company's new focus for prospective shareholders. Far more compelling is the high-margin software and services revenue that hybrid cloud hardware generates after the initial sale is made. As CFO Jim Kavanaugh recently explained at an industry conference, "when we land a hybrid cloud platform [customer], there's an economic multiplier on top of that, $3 to $5 a software for every dollar of platform we land, [and] $6 to $8 of services for every dollar of platform we land."

This is a big part of the reason IBM is looking for free cash flow of between $10 billion and $10.5 billion this year, well up from last year's $6.5 billion (which included cash flow created by the company's managed infrastructure business before it was separated into a stand-alone company called Kyndryl). For perspective, IBM only paid about $1.5 billion worth of dividends last quarter, which is annualized to roughly $6 billion.

Connect the dots. There's plenty of cash to fund the dividend and still have something left to invest in the company's growth.

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool recommends Corning and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

