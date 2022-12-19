3 Dividend-Paying Stocks To Watch This Week

Dividend stocks can be an attractive option for investors looking to generate income from their portfolio. These stocks pay out a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends, which can provide a regular stream of income for investors.

While dividends are not guaranteed and can fluctuate over time. They can be a useful way to potentially generate income from a stock portfolio. Here are three dividend-paying stocks that investors may want to keep an eye on in the stock market this week.

Divided Paying Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] This Week

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD Stock)

First up, McDonald’s (MCD) is a global fast-food chain that operates over 38,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The company has a long history of paying dividends, with over 40 years of consecutive dividend increases. Currently, the company pays a quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share, representing a yield of approximately 2.28%.

At the end of October, McDonald’s announced better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 financial results. Getting right into it, the company reported Q3 2022 earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $5.9 billion for the quarter. This is versus analysts’ consensus estimates for Q3 2022 which were earnings of $2.57 per share, on revenue estimates of $5.7 billion.

In the last six months of trading action, shares of MCD stock have recovered by 11.07%. Meanwhile going into this week’s trading session, McDonald’s stock is set to open Monday morning at around $266.12 a share.

Intel (INTC Stock)

Next, Intel (INTC) is a technology company. In brief, the company designs and manufactures a wide range of computer hardware products. This includes microprocessors, data center products, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The company has a long history of paying dividends, with over 30 years of consecutive dividend increases. As of today, the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, representing a yield of approximately 5.42%.

Back in October, Intel announced its 3rd quarter 2022 financial and operating results. In the quarter, INTC reported earnings per share of $0.59 along with revenue of $15.3 billion for the quarter. For context, analysts’ consensus estimates for Q3 2022 were earnings of $0.34 per share, on revenue of $18.6 billion. What’s more, Intel also said it now estimates fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of approximately $0.20 per share and revenue estimates in the range of $14 billion and $15 billion.

Over the last month of trading action, shares of INTC stock are down another 6.98%. This comes after INTC stock is down 49.41% year-to-date. Meanwhile, as of early morning on Monday, Intel stock is set to open the trading day at around $25.98 a share.

Cisco Systems (CSCO Stock)

Topping off the list, Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a technology company. For starters, the company designs and manufactures a wide range of networking and communication products and services. The company started paying dividends in 2013. Today, the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, representing a yield of approximately 3.18%.

Earlier this month, Cisco announced that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend. In detail, the company’s BoD approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common stock. This dividend will be paid to shareholders on January 25, 2023, to those of record as on January 5, 2023.

Over the last six months of trading, shares of CSCO stock have started to recover by 8.31%. With that, on Monday early morning, CSCO stock is trading slightly lower during the pre-market trading session at $47.76 a share.

