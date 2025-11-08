3 Dividend-Paying and/or Blue-Chip Stocks Perfect for Baby Boomers to Add to Their Portfolios -- Including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway may be on the verge of becoming a dividend-paying stock.

WM (formerly Waste Management) is in one of the most stable industries around.

Realty Income can make you a real estate investor, collecting income every month.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

If you're a Baby Boomer, you were born between 1946 and 1964, and you're around 61 to 79 years old. According to a recent Motley Fool research report on stock ownership, Boomers are by far more likely to own stocks.

If you're seeking more stocks for your portfolio, you might want to skip high-flying growth stocks in favor of more dependable dividend-paying stocks and blue-chip stocks. (Growth stocks can be great, even for older investors, but some can be very overvalued and more volatile, especially in a market pullback.)

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Here's a look at several that you might want to learn more about -- to see if they'd be good fits for your long-term portfolio.

1. Berkshire Hathaway

Let's start with Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). It's not a dividend payer now, but it's among the bluest of blue-chip stocks. And with 95-year-old Buffett stepping down at the end of the year, incoming CEO Greg Abel may well institute a dividend. (The company's third-quarter report revealed a cash hoard that has reached $382 billion.)

The company's future looks bright as it encompasses dozens of wholly owned subsidiaries such as GEICO, Benjamin Moore, Dairy Queen, McLane, and the entire BNSF railroad, along with sizable chunks of other companies, such as Occidental Petroleum, American Express, Coca-Cola, and Bank of America.

With a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.8 a bit below the five-year average of 21.2, the stock seems slightly undervalued. It might get more undervalued if the stock retreats in the new year as Buffett steps back, but that's not guaranteed, and the new CEO is a talented Berkshire long-timer.

2. Waste Management

WM (NYSE: WM) -- until recently known as Waste Management -- seems perfect for most investors, and especially older ones. That's because its business is in little danger of being affected by tariffs, a recession, or other disturbances. It specializes in trash collection and recycling, which will always be needed.

Over the past 15 years, it has averaged annual gains of 13.2% -- and over the past 10 years, it has averaged more than 15%. It took me a long time to become a shareholder because the stock always seemed overvalued -- while it kept rising. Recently, though, it appears undervalued, with a recent forward P/E ratio of 23.5, below the five-year average of 27.4.

Its dividend yield was recently 1.65%, which might not seem huge, but note that it's been growing -- from a total annual payout of $1.86 per share in 2018 to $2.60 in 2022 to a recent $3.23. Waste Management offers both growth and income.

3. Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) -- a company that owns lots of real estate, charging its tenants rent. REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable earnings as dividends, making many of them appealing dividend payers. Realty Income's dividend yield was recently 5.6% -- and unlike most dividend stocks, it pays its dividend on a monthly basis.

It's rather dependable, too, having paid its dividend for 664 months in a row (that's 55 years!) and increased that payout for 112 consecutive quarters.

Realty Income's business model is a thing of beauty, widely employing "triple-net leases," which has the lessee on the hook for covering real estate taxes, property insurance, and operating expenses. This is a good deal for both the tenant and Realty Income, and in exchange for this arrangement, its leases tend to feature tiny annual rent increases, often around 1%.

The company's portfolio of properties, as of early November, 2025, featured about 15,500 properties in all 50 U.S. states, the U.K., and seven other countries in Europe -- with a 98.7% occupancy rate. Its 1,600-plus tenants include names such as 7-Eleven, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Lowe's.

Take a closer look at any of these companies that interest you, and perhaps consider one or more dividend-focused ETFs, as well.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $591,613!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,905!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,034% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Selena Maranjian has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Realty Income, and WM. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies, Occidental Petroleum, and WM and recommends the following options: short December 2025 $45 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.