3 Dividend Hikes That Signal Renewed Strength in 2025

Dividend growth has been in short supply on Wall Street lately, leaving income investors hungry for good news. But a few bright spots are emerging. Three well-known companies have recently announced fresh dividend hikes, reminding investors that reliable income opportunities still exist, even in a cautious market.

Below, we break down these three stocks and what their latest increases could mean for long-term shareholders.

THO Boosts Dividend 4%, May Need the Fed’s Help to Stop Bleeding

First is the world’s leader in recreational vehicles (RVs), THOR Industries (NYSE: THO). On Oct. 8, THOR declared a new quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share. This represents a 4% increase over the company’s previous payment of 50 cents. Overall, THOR’s dividend yield now rises to approximately 2.1%. This is solidly higher than the 1.1% yield offered by the S&P 500 Index.

THOR is one of only five U.S. automobile stocks that pay a dividend. Its yield is nearly double the 1.1% of General Motors (NYSE: GM). However, it stands far below Ford Motor’s (NYSE: F) 6.6% yield.

THOR provided a weak return of around 5.6% in 2025. Overall, the company’s sales of $2.5 billion last quarter were around 34% below the $3.8 billion generated in the same 2022 quarter. The drop in THOR’s sales became particularly pronounced after the Federal Reserve massively increased short-term interest rates in 2022 and 2023.

This comes as THOR’s expensive vehicles are often financed, depressing demand when rates rise. With many believing that the Fed will continue lowering rates in 2026, there is some hope that THOR’s sales could start to recover over the next few years.

ACN’s 2.7% Dividend Yield Is the Highest in Its History

Next up is a huge name that has struggled mightily in 2025, Accenture (NYSE: ACN). Overall, shares have provided a total return of -30%. Accenture has seen strong growth in its generative artificial intelligence (AI) business.

However, fears that AI will reduce the need for consulting long-term have deeply hurt sentiment around the stock.

One of the few positives amid Accenture’s decline is that the stock now holds its highest dividend yield in history. A company's yield naturally rises as shares decline and dividends remain the same or fall. Notably, Accenture announced a 10% increase to its quarterly dividend on Sept. 25.

The company will pay its new $1.63 dividend on Nov. 14 to shareholders on record as of the Oct. 10 close. Despite the record date having passed, investors can likely still lock in equal payments in future quarters. Accenture has not lowered its dividend since 2019. The firm’s new payout gives it an indicated dividend yield of 2.7%.

This compares to its average dividend yield over the past ten years of 1.7%.

HON’s Dividend Rises 5% as GE-Like Spin-Off Looms

Finally, the approximately $128 billion company Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is solidly lifting its dividend. Honeywell is one of the top five largest industrial conglomerates in the world. It has a hand in everything from aerospace propulsion to refrigeration and heating solutions.

On Sept. 26, the company declared a new annual dividend of $4.76, a 5.3% increase over its previous $4.52 payout. The company’s next quarterly dividend of $1.19 is payable on Dec. 5 to shareholders on record at the close of business on Nov. 14.

Honeywell’s indicated dividend yield now stands at a solid 2.4%, ranking it among the top 20 highest among U.S. large-cap industrial stocks.

Honeywell is splitting itself into three publicly traded entities: Solstice Advanced Materials, Honeywell Automation, and Honeywell Aerospace. Solstice will begin trading independently on Oct. 30, while this won't take place for the other two until the second half of 2026.

These three names will be to watch in the market over the next year. Honeywell’s plan is reminiscent of General Electric’s three-company spin-off. It created stock market darlings like GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE). It will be interesting to see if one of Honeywell’s soon-to-be companies can also catch lightning in a bottle.

THO, ACN and Honeywell Spin-Offs: Opportunities to Monitor Going Forward

Overall, THO, ACN and HON are all clearly making good on their commitments to return capital to shareholders. The future of Accenture and Honeywell is particularly interesting. Can Accenture prove doubters wrong, showing it can be an AI consulting leader without letting the technology eat it alive? And could investors find big winners in Honeywell’s spin-off stocks?

Only time will tell, but these are potential opportunities to keep an eye on.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.