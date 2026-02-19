3 Dividend Growth ETFs to Buy With $500 and Hold Forever

Key Points

Even in environments where tech and growth stocks are outperforming, dividend ETFs still deserve a spot in diversified portfolios.

The sharp market rotation and emergence of dividend stocks in 2026 demonstrate why they should be bought and held for years if not decades.

These three dividend growth ETFs provide smart portfolio construction, long-term capital growth, and a predictable source of income.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF ›

One of the dominant early themes of 2026 has been the return of non-tech stocks. Investors have started to think twice about the potential impact of the AI boom and have begun rotating into more defensive and value-oriented areas of the market.

That shift has also benefited dividend stocks in a big way. Strategies that involve long-term dividend growth aren't necessarily exciting, but under conditions where investors take risk off the table, they can, well, pay dividends.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

And they're great for a long-term buy-and-hold mindset. These stocks are often durable, high-quality, and cash-rich. They tend to hold up better in challenging economic conditions, and the dividend yields can help enhance total returns. Plus, with many brokerages requiring you to buy as little as a single share, you can get exposure for little money.

Here are three of the best dividend growth ETFs you can buy and hold forever.

1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) tracks the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index. It targets U.S. large-cap stocks that have grown their annual dividend for at least 10 straight years. Eliminating real estate investment trusts (REITs) and the top 25% of qualifying yields removes the fund as a high-income option, but it increases the quality and durability of the dividend.

The fund's top five sector holdings are Technology (27%), Financials (22%), Healthcare (17%), Industrials (11%), and Consumer Staples (10%). Your mileage may vary on the high-tech sector exposure, but that's a product of the market cap-weighting strategy that includes Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

The rest of the portfolio, however, is a nice mixture of cyclical and defensive sectors.

2. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) follows the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. It targets stocks that demonstrate a strong combination of dividend history, balance sheet quality, and high yield. It considers fundamental factors, such as return on equity (ROE) and cash-flow-to-debt, to narrow it down to a list of 100 components that check all the boxes.

This fund's annual rebalance last year pushed the portfolio heavily into Energy (20%) and Consumer Staples (19%). That wasn't a popular mix in 2025, but it has made this ETF a top-tier performer this year. The minimal exposure to Technology (8%) has also worked in its favor recently. From a long-term perspective, this portfolio is filled with big, durable, cash-generating businesses. With earnings growth anticipated to be positive this year, with inflation under control, that's the type of environment that could continue rewarding these stocks.

3. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: DGRO) is linked to the Morningstar U.S. Dividend Growth Index. It includes companies that have at least five years of uninterrupted dividend growth and a payout ratio of less than 75%. Companies in the top decile of yields are excluded to help avoid potential yield traps. It's a less restrictive set of criteria than other dividend growth strategies, but the inclusion of a dividend sustainability screen is a positive.

This is a good example of a simple strategy that's executed well. The relatively modest annual dividend growth requirement helps capture long-term and emerging dividend growers in a single portfolio. But the inclusion of the payout ratio in the selection process as a cross-check adds a quality tilt. The mix of new and old dividend growers creates a unique portfolio that works as a long-term holding.

Overall, all three of these ETFs provide shareholders with a conservative source of predictable returns that can act as a counterbalance to growth-heavy portfolios. Many investors have done extremely well over the past few years, emphasizing tech and AI stocks in their portfolios. The rotation into defense and value in 2026 demonstrates how important dividend growth stocks are for the long term.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,595!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,356!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 901% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 19, 2026.

David Dierking has positions in Apple and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.