3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August

Track records matter. And when it comes to dividends, there's a group of stocks that have especially impressive track records. These stocks don't just reliably pay dividends; they've consistently increased their dividends for 25 or more years in a row.

I'm referring, of course, to Dividend Aristocrats. Not every member of this elite group is a great pick to buy right now, but some are. Here are three Dividend Aristocrats to buy in August.

1. AbbVie

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years. That makes the big drugmaker both a Dividend Aristocrat and a Dividend King. AbbVie has grown its dividend payout by more than 250% since 2013 with the dividend yield now topping 3.7%.

It isn't just the dividend that has risen tremendously, though. AbbVie's share price has soared more than 120% over the past three years. The stock ranked as the third best-performing Dividend Aristocrat in the first half of 2022.

The main knock against AbbVie is that autoimmune-disease drug Humira faces biosimilar competition in the U.S. beginning next year. This will present a stiff challenge for the company since Humira generated close to 37% of total revenue in 2021.

However, AbbVie has plenty of rising stars in its product lineup. The company should quickly return to growth after the initial hit from Humira's loss of exclusivity. The headwinds are also already largely priced into the stock, with AbbVie's shares trading at only 10.6 times expected earnings.

2. Abbot Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) boasts a 50-year history of annual dividend hikes like AbbVie does. That's not a coincidence: Until 2013, AbbVie was part of Abbott. Since the separation of the two companies, Abbott has increased its dividend by over 235%.

There are a few distinct differences between the two healthcare companies, though. Abbott's dividend yield is only 1.7%. Its stock performance has also lagged well behind AbbVie's over the past three years and so far in 2022.

However, Abbott's business remains strong. The company commands market-leading positions in every arena in which it operates, including diagnostics, generic medicines, and nutrition. Abbott delivered 14.3% year-over-year organic revenue growth in the second quarter. It also raised earnings guidance for full-year 2022.

Abbott's COVID-19 testing revenue is likely to decline. But the possibility of another coronavirus wave in the fall and winter could boost sales over the near term. The company also has several other growth drivers, notably including its FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitors.

3. PepsiCo

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) belongs to the same club as AbbVie and Abbott, increasing its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Its dividend payout has more than doubled over the past 10 years. Pepsi's yield now stands at nearly 2.7%.

The stock hasn't always outperformed the S&P 500 in recent years. But even though Pepsi's share price is down slightly in 2022, it's handily beating the market. Investors have been drawn to the stability of the company's beverage and snack business.

Pepsi's second-quarter results showed that its business is largely insulated from inflation. That's a huge plus with inflation at 40-year highs. The company continues to deliver strong growth while passing price increases along to customers.

It's possible that Pepsi could lag behind the market after the current downturn ends. However, until that happens, the stock appears to be one of the best Dividend Aristocrats to buy.

10 stocks we like better than PepsiCo

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PepsiCo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Keith Speights has positions in AbbVie and PepsiCo. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.