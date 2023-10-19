3 Dividend Aristocrats Guaranteed to Boost Your Portfolio’s Power

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In a dynamic investment landscape where financial stability and consistent returns are prized, the allure of dividend aristocrats is undeniable. These companies have mastered the art of maintaining dividends and increasing them year after year. Specifically dividend aristocrats are companies who have raised their dividend consistently for at least 25 years. The article explores the financial prowess and strategies of three remarkable dividend aristocrats.

Realty Income (O)

Realty Income’s (NYSE:O) ability to generate consistent and growing adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share is a cornerstone of its success. For instance, in Q2 2023, despite a challenging interest rate environment, AFFO per share grew by 3.1% year-over-year, reaching $1 per share. This consistency in generating AFFO reflects the company’s stability and robust income-generating capabilities. Fundamentally, the ability to deliver a total operational return of over 8% on a trailing 12-month basis through dividends underscores Realty Income’s dedication to its income-oriented investors.

Realty Income also has the ability to identify, acquire and efficiently manage high-quality real estate investments. The company closed approximately $3.1 billion of high-quality real estate transactions in Q2. This strong investment activity brings the year-to-date investment total to over $4.7 billion.



Finally, rent recapture rates have reached 103.4% across 201 new and renewed leases. Higher rent recapture rates demonstrate effective negotiation and the ability to secure favorable terms, thereby boosting revenue. Lastly, Realty Income’s client watch list, which now represents less than 4% of its annualized rental revenue, is the lowest in the last five years.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (NASDAQ:WBA) growth prospects are underpinned by its strategic initiatives, innovation and expanding presence in the healthcare sector.

To begin with, the US healthcare segment of WBA is a key growth driver. It has rapidly scaled, with sales reaching $2 billion in fiscal year 2023. This segment’s growth may continue, with a projected sales range of $8.3 billion to $8.8 billion in fiscal 2024. Acquisitions, partnerships and the expansion of healthcare services drive the growth. For instance, with the establishment of Evernorth, a $100 billion-plus health services business, the company has diversified its revenue streams and positioned itself to provide a broader range of healthcare services. Additionally, as Walgreens Boots Alliance achieves greater density in high-opportunity markets, it can tap into the full growth potential of these assets.

Also, the core pharmacy business, with over a billion prescriptions dispensed annually, remains a stable and essential revenue source. As healthcare needs continue to grow, this business may remain a consistent and profitable source of income for the company. Finally, the company enjoys a widespread and trusted presence, with 78% of Americans living within 5 miles of a Walgreens or a Duane Reade store. Therefore, this positioning is particularly advantageous in healthcare, where patients seek reliable and convenient services.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) “Growing the Gulf” initiative is a prime example of its strategic focus on high-value growth projects. The initiative involves investment of $20 billion over ten years to capitalize on advantaged resources in the U.S.

Furthermore, Exxon Mobil’s establishment of centralized organizations, such as Global Business Solutions, ExxonMobil Supply Chain and Global Trading, represents a strategic move that enhances its potential for operational efficiency and cost reduction. These organizations consolidate activities embedded in individual business units to improve performance and lower costs. To put these cost savings into perspective, Exxon Mobil has already achieved structural cost savings of $8.3 billion, highlighting the company’s ability to operate efficiently and optimize its cost structure.

On the other hand, Exxon Mobil’s strategic approach to low-carbon solutions is a forward-looking strength. It positions the company for future growth in a rapidly evolving renewable energy landscape. The company has entered into agreements to capture and store carbon dioxide, aligning with its focus on reducing emissions.

