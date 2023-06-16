3 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks Beating Their Average Sector Yield

Dividend stocks offer regular income. However, not all dividend stocks are worth investing in. Thus, investors seeking reliable income could consider adding Dividend Aristocrat Stocks. While Dividend Aristocrats are famous for their stellar payout history, a few offer lucrative yields, outperforming their respective sector average. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Realty Income (NYSE:O), and Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) are three such Dividend Aristocrats that are outperforming their respective sector yields.

But before we dig deeper, it’s important to learn more about Dividend Aristocrats. Investors should note that Dividend Aristocrats have two main prerequisites; they belong to the S&P 500 index (SPX) and have increased their dividends consecutively for at least 25 years.

Coming back to PG, O, and EMR stocks, let’s understand what makes them solid dividend stocks.

How Often Does Procter & Gamble Pay Dividends?

Procter & Gamble has been paying dividends for 133 years. Further, the consumer goods company has increased it for 67 consecutive years. Currently, it pays a quarterly dividend of $0.9407 per share, translating into a forward yield of 2.53%, which is higher than the sector average of 2.12%.

PG’s dividend payments are supported by its low-risk and defensive business model, which consistently delivers solid organic sales and core earnings growth. Further, Procter & Gamble’s ability to increase prices positions it well to navigate the inflationary cost environment with ease. The company plans to pay about $9 billion in dividends in fiscal 2023, while its payouts are likely to increase in the coming years.

PG stock sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 11 Buy and eight Hold recommendations. Analysts’ average price target of $165.44 implies 11.44% upside potential.

Is Realty Income a Good Stock to Buy?

Realty Income is a solid dividend stock. The company operates as a REIT and owns a high-quality portfolio of real estate assets that generate substantial cash flows to cover higher payouts. Realty Income has increased its dividend 121 times since listing on the stock exchange in 1994.

Its extensive portfolio of over 12,400 real estate properties, highly diversified customer base, and long-term leases add stability to its business and drive cash flows and dividend payouts. Notably, the company has consistently delivered positive earnings growth, which has helped it grow its dividend at a CAGR of 4.4% since 1994.

It pays a monthly dividend of $0.2555 per share, reflecting a yield of about 5%. The sector average stands at 3.91%.

Realty Income stock has received five unanimous Buy recommendations, translating into a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, these analysts’ average price target of $70.45 implies 15.06% upside potential.

Is Emerson a Good Dividend Stock?

Emerson Electric is a Dividend Aristocrat, which makes it a dependable play to earn regular cash. This technology and engineering company has raised dividends for more than six decades. EMR pays a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, translating into a yield of 2.42% which is higher than the sector average of 1.64%.

Emerson’s focus on optimizing its portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures of non-core operations augurs well for future growth and payouts. Further, its growing earnings base and robust order backlog imply that the company will likely enhance its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments in the coming years.

EMR stock has received 10 Buy and four Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, EMR’s average price target of $102.46 implies 16.39% upside potential.

Bottom Line

The solid dividend payment and growth history of these companies and a growing earnings base indicate that investors can rely on PG, O, and EMR stocks for steady, regular income. Further, investors can expect these companies to chug along nicely and deliver decent capital gains.

