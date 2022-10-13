3 Diversified Bond Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

Mutual funds having significant exposure to diversified bonds are excellent choices for investors seeking steady returns with a relatively low level of risk. Investing in funds that maintain a portfolio of bonds issued across a wide range of market sectors also reduces sector-specific risk.

Moreover, investing in diversified bond funds is preferred to individual bond investing, as building a portfolio of the second type may prove relatively more expensive. A higher level of liquidity also makes diversified bond funds more attractive.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked diversified bond mutual funds, namely PIMCO Fixed Income SHares: Series R FXIRX, BBH Limited Duration Fund BBBMX and Ave Maria Bond Fund AVEFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PIMCO Fixed Income SHares: Series R seeks maximum real return, consistent with the preservation of real capital. FXIRX invests the majority of its net assets in a portfolio of fixed-income instruments, including inflation-indexed bonds issued by both U.S. and foreign governments and corporations. The fund has returned 0.2% over the past three years.

Stephen Rodosky has been one of the fund managers of FXIRX since 2019.

BBH Limited Duration Fund aims for maximum total return. BBBMX invests in a well-diversified portfolio of durable, performing fixed-income instruments, primarily focused on asset-backed securities, notes and bonds. The fund has returned 0.7% over the past three years.

As of April 2022, BBBMX had 68% of its assets invested in Total Misc Bonds.

Ave Maria Bond Fund usually invests in investment-grade debt securities of domestic issuers, including the U.S. government and its agencies, corporations and municipalities and money market instruments. AVEFX may invest part of its net assets in preferred stocks, common stocks paying dividends and securities convertible into common stock. The fund has returned 4.4% over the past three years.

AVEFX has an expense ratio of 0.42% compared with the category average of 0.64%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all diversified bond mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of diversified bond mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



View All Zacks #1 Ranked Mutual Funds

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (FXIRX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (AVEFX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (BBBMX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.