3 Diversified Bond Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Mutual funds having significant exposure to diversified bonds are excellent choices for investors seeking steady returns with a relatively low level of risk. Investing in funds that maintain a portfolio of bonds issued across a wide range of market sectors also reduces sector-specific risk.

Moreover, investing in diversified bond funds is preferred to individual bond investing, as building a portfolio of the second type may prove relatively more expensive. A higher level of liquidity also makes diversified bond funds more attractive.

Below we share with you three top-ranked diversified bond mutual funds, namely BBH Limited Duration Fund Class Institutional BBBIX, MassMutual Core Bond Fund Class I MCZZX and Ave Maria Bond Fund AVEFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

BBH Limited Duration Fund Class Institutional seeks maximum real return, consistent with the preservation of real capital and prudent investment management. BBBIX invests the majority of its net assets in a portfolio of fixed income instruments, including asset-backed securities, notes and bonds issued by both U.S. and foreign governments and corporations. The fund has returned 1.6% over the past three years.

Andrew Hofer has been one of the fund managers of BBBIX since 2011.

MassMutual Core Bond Fund Class I aims to achieve a high total rate of return alongside prudent investment and preservation of capital. MCZZX invests the majority of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment-grade fixed-income securities. The fund has returned 1.4% over the past three years.

As of December 2021, MCZZX has 53.7% of its assets invested in Total Misc Bonds.

Ave Maria Bond Fund invests primarily in investment-grade debt securities of domestic issuers, including the U.S. government and its agencies. AVEFX may invest a part of its net assets in preferred stocks, common stocks paying dividends and securities convertible into common stock. The fund has returned 3.3% over the past three years.

AVEFX has an expense ratio of 0.43% compared with the category average of 0.64%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all diversified bond mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of diversified bond mutual funds.

