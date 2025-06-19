3 ‘Dirty Jobs’ That Are Recession-Proof That Even You Can Learn To Do

The old AC/DC song may have referred to “dirty jobs and they’re done dirt cheap,” but for the people who are willing to roll up their sleeves, don some heavy-duty gloves and get a little dirty on the clock, there’s a lot of money to be made. And because many people are reluctant to take them on, these jobs tend to stay in demand, even during economic downturns.

Now, you might be imagining that these jobs are incredibly hard to do, at least in terms of physical strength and derring-do. But many of them are easier to learn and train for than you might expect. GOBankingRates decided to get the scoop on the dirty jobs that could help you clean up financially.

Sanitation Worker

One person’s trash may be another person’s paycheck if they sign up to become a sanitation worker. These workers keep our streets clean and sanitary — and anyone who doesn’t appreciate their work surely does when there’s a slowdown or strike. If you decide to take on this job, you can expect early hours, heavy lifting and exposure to foul odors. You’ll also work in all kinds of uncomfortable weather conditions, including ice, snow and rain.

You can also expect a fairly decent wage. According to Forbes, “sanitation workers in New York City start at around $44,821 to $92,093 after 5.5 years, plus overtime and great union benefits.”

It may be hard work, but there’s always going to be a need for it. If you’re able-bodied and willing to do the job, it could be a stable and well-paying opportunity.

Certified Nursing Assistant

Going into the medical field may seem like a daunting proposition, even if you know there will always be a need for qualified and compassionate caregivers. However, becoming a certified nursing assistant (CNA) is much more accessible than going to nursing school. It’s one of the few healthcare careers that doesn’t require a college degree. You’ll need a high school diploma or GED, as well as training through a state-approved program.

Once you’ve passed a certification exam, you can expect to be involved in hands-on, intimate patient care, such as cleaning, feeding and dressing patients. You’ll also help with wound care and support patients’ overall hygiene while assisting nurses and other healthcare professionals. According to IntelyCare, the average salary for a CNA in the United States is roughly $41,270. However, this can vary depending on experience and location.

Crime Scene Cleaner

If you’re fixated on true crime podcasts and have a strong stomach, this role might be perfect for you. Crime scene cleaners do exactly what their job title suggests: they enter a crime scene once law enforcement finishes their investigation and restore it to a safe, sanitary state.

Many of these professionals work for private firms, where they also handle cleanup for other biohazard situations, including hoarding cases and unattended deaths. Typically, the job doesn’t require a formal education, but you do need specialized training in how to handle biohazards and using personal protective equipment (PPE).

According to Glassdoor, the average crime scene cleaner in the U.S. earns between $44,000 and $70,000 annually, depending on experience and location.

Bottom Line

If you’re willing to take on a dirty job, you can clean up financially — or at least count on a stable income in economically uncertain times. These roles don’t require years of expensive education, just a willingness to be trained, work hard and do the job well.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 ‘Dirty Jobs’ That Are Recession-Proof That Even You Can Learn To Do

