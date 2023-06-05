3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy in June 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Amidst the turbulent market, there are still undervalued stocks that hold the potential for a rebound. Whether a company is among what many would call dirt-cheap stocks or not is difficult to define. Indeed, there are plenty of growth stocks that have been hammered down that I’d put in this category, but others may call growth at a reasonable price (GARP) stocks.

There are many attractively-valued stocks out there now. Most of the tailwinds from the pandemic have disappeared. So, some currently unfavored companies might regain favor soon.

Now, let’s explore three super cheap stocks. I recommend buying them in June. I’ve been watching these companies for a while. And now, they seem more tempting as potential buys as dirt-cheap stocks.

Zoom Video (ZM)

Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) rose from obscurity to become a household name, serving as a vital communication tool for families and businesses during the pandemic.

This leading video conferencing company seamlessly bridged the gap for unnecessary in-person meetings even before the pandemic, establishing itself as an essential corporate communication service that will continue beyond pandemic restrictions.

Zoom is actively enhancing business efficiencies and embracing AI innovation. The introduction of Zoom Smart and Meeting Summary, powered by GPT-3 and machine learning, exemplify this commitment. Zoom Smart enables multiple video feeds in a conference room, while Meeting Summary, Zoom IQ, and Zoom Virtual Agent are AI-powered tools that further enhance the user experience.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan expressed optimism about the company’s performance and its ability to raise the outlook for fiscal-year 2024. In addition to financial growth, Zoom continues to invest in AI to enhance interactions and improve communication effectiveness. Yuan emphasized Zoom’s longstanding commitment to AI, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts in this field during a video meeting with analysts.

Teladoc (TDOC)

Teladoc (NASDAQ:TDOC), a leading telehealth company, offers an innovative platform that connects patients with medical experts online. While the company is not yet profitable, its successful business model and potential for long-term growth make it an attractive investment.

Teladoc stock shows strong potential as a leading MedTech investment this month. With a vast digital platform, it facilitated over 18.5 million medical visits last year. Its services encompass primary care, mental health, condition management, and specialty & wellness care. Moreover, TDOC boasts an impressive roster of over 300 health plan customers, including UnitedHealth Group, Aetna, and Centene.

Teladoc reported a sales increase of 11% to $629 million in the most recent quarter. Although the company recorded a loss, there was a notable improvement in the adjusted gross margin, rising from 66.9% to 69.8%.

Teladoc Health has promising growth prospects, particularly in weight management, and is not burdened by significant impairment charges. While it may not reach previous highs in the near future, there is considerable potential for the stock to rise substantially from its current level.

Devon Energy (DVN)

Oil stocks struggled to match the performance of the S&P 500 from 2015 to 2020 due to a perceived lack of capital discipline and declining oil prices. However, companies like Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) have led the way in adopting a disciplined approach that prioritizes shareholder returns.

TipRanks analysts view the stock as undervalued, with an average price target of $66, indicating a potential upside of over 30%. DVN stock trades at a forward P/E ratio of 7, suggesting an attractive valuation. With a modest debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, the company plans to allocate a considerable portion of its free cash flow towards buybacks and dividends.

Recent market activity for DVN shows a decline despite an average trading price of around $50 per share. Key averages to note include a fifty-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98.

Devon Energy’s Q1 earnings update on May 8th showed impressive results. Operating revenues exceeded $3 billion, a growth compared to the previous year. The net margin settled at over 31%, in line with expectations, resulting in quarterly earnings per share of $1.46, surpassing the Wall Street consensus of $1.39. These positive figures indicate a promising outlook for Devon Energy’s future performance and may attract increased investor interest in the company’s shares.

