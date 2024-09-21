3 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

By most metrics, the stock market is priced at a premium these days. But that doesn't mean bargains can't still be found.

Three Motley Fool contributors think they've identified dirt-cheap healthcare stocks to buy right now. Here's why they picked CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

You can still get in on the ground floor

Prosper Junior Bakiny (CRISPR Therapeutics): Valuing relatively small biotech companies that generate little-to-no revenue is not an exact science. Even so, CRISPR Therapeutics, a gene-editing specialist, looks cheap at its current levels. CRISPR Therapeutics' market cap is $4.2 billion despite the recent approval of Casgevy, a treatment for two blood-related diseases it developed in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are looking at a massive opportunity with Casgevy. The medicine costs $2.2 million in the U.S. They estimate a market of 35,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 23,000 in some countries in the Middle East where Casgevy is also approved. CRISPR Therapeutics should eventually generate well over $1 billion in sales from Casgevy.

The company has also shown that its gene-editing platform can produce tangible results in unlocking treatments where few are available. There is a world of opportunities: Plenty of conditions have no approved treatments. Many others have a dire need for better standards of care. One of CRISPR Therapeutics' more promising projects is its work in type 1 diabetes for which the company is attempting to develop a functional cure.

In my view, CRISPR Therapeutics is a biotech giant in the making. Casgevy will bring in the funds that will help it push its gene-editing platform forward. In the next five years, expect more important clinical and regulatory progress from the company. Though CRISPR Therapeutics has delivered strong returns since its 2016 initial public offering (IPO), there remains substantial upside for the biotech, at least for investors willing to be patient.

Gilead Sciences could make for an underrated growth stock

David Jagielski (Gilead Sciences): What's a top pharmaceutical stock you won't want to overlook right now? Gilead Sciences. While its single-digit (and sometimes negative) growth rate may look unimpressive over the past few years, the company does possess some promising catalysts which can lead to stronger numbers in the future. Plus, it pays a great dividend which yields 3.7% -- nearly three times better than the S&P 500 average of 1.3%.

Gilead Sciences recently announced that lenacapavir, its twice-yearly HIV treatment, was highly effective in preventing HIV. It dramatically reduced infections by 96% in a phase 3 trial. Analysts estimate that the drug, which is already approved to treat people who have multidrug-resistant HIV, could generate $4 billion in sales at its peak. That could be a considerable revenue-generating product for the business as last year Gilead's sales topped $27 billion.

Lenacapavir could do wonders for the company's HIV business, which has been Gilead's slowest growing of late. Through the first six months of 2024, HIV sales rose by just 3% year over year to $9.1 billion. While that's still the company's largest segment, growth rates in liver disease (13%) and oncology (17%) were both far higher during that time frame and also represent exciting growth opportunities for the business in the future.

Although Gilead's shares are up a little this year, the biotech stock trades at a lowly 12 times its estimated future profits (based on analyst expectations). For long-term investors, this could be an excellent stock to buy and hold.

More than meets the eye

Keith Speights (Pfizer): Pfizer has been a big loser in recent years, although it has eked out a meager gain in 2024. However, I believe there's more than meets the eye with this big drugmaker.

You can blame much of Pfizer's woes on the declining sales of its COVID-19 products. I don't anticipate the company will ever again see the booming numbers of 2021 and 2022. But I also think 2024 could be a trough year for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sales.

The other big challenge for the company is the impending patent expirations for several of its top products. Unfortunately for Pfizer, the list includes blockbuster drugs Eliquis, Ibrance, Vyndaqel, Xeljanz, and Xtandi.

Pfizer isn't being blindsided by this patent cliff, though. It has invested in developing new products, with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Abrysvo especially standing out. The company has also used the tremendous cash generated from its COVID-19 vaccine during the worst of the pandemic to fund key acquisitions, including its 2023 purchase of Seagen. As a result, Pfizer should be able to deliver solid growth in the coming years despite losing patent exclusivity for multiple products.

Meanwhile, the pharma stock is priced at a discount. Pfizer's shares trade at only 10.6 times forward earnings. That's much lower than the S&P 500 healthcare sector's forward-earnings multiple of 19.6.

If you're looking for another reason to buy this dirt-cheap stock, check out its dividend. Pfizer offers a forward-dividend yield of 5.65%. Even better, the company's management remains committed to growing its dividend payout over time.

