3 Dirt Cheap Cryptos to Buy With $100 Right Now

Key Points

As institutional adoption of blockchain technology grows, XRP will be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Rapid growth in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization should lead to greater demand for Ondo.

Kite is the first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) payment blockchain and could take off in price if demand for AI agents spikes.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

It's time to go bargain hunting in the crypto market. Many top cryptocurrencies -- including both Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -- are down 25% or more in 2026. Even with this discount, though, they still trade at sky-high prices.

I've found three dirt cheap cryptos that are worth a closer look. All three are trading for less than $1.50, making it possible to load up on them with just $100.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. XRP

First up is XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), which is trading for a bargain price of just $1.36. That's a more than 60% discount from its 52-week high of $3.65. While XRP has certainly taken a beating over the past six months, there's still plenty to be optimistic about for the world's fifth-largest cryptocurrency.

I'm particularly focused on the new five-year plan for XRP, which focuses on blockchain utility and institutional adoption. According to Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple (the company behind the XRP token), XRP is already well on its way to mainstream adoption, thanks to newfound regulatory clarity, but investors will need to be patient.

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, XRP offers proven utility. By 2031, Garlinghouse expects the XRP blockchain to handle "a significant double-digit percentage" of the $156 trillion cross-border payment market. He also expects XRP to provide much-needed liquidity for institutional investors. That's going to boost future demand for the XRP token and could lead to it soaring in price.

2. Ondo

Next up is Ondo (CRYPTO: ONDO), one of the top real-world asset (RWA) coins in the world. With a market cap of $1.25 billion, it currently ranks as the 50th largest cryptocurrency.

The good news is that Ondo is dirt cheap right now, trading at a price of just $0.25. It's down 27% in 2026 and now trades at an incredible 88% discount to its all-time high of $2 from December 2024. If real-world asset tokenization ever becomes a multitrillion-dollar industry, as many now predict, Ondo could go along for the ride.

3. Kite

The most speculative of the dirt cheap cryptos is Kite (CRYPTO: KITE), an artificial intelligence (AI) crypto ranked No. 77 in the world by market cap. It started trading in November 2025 and is already up a head-spinning 224% in 2026.

Kite bills itself as "the first AI payment blockchain," and that's what makes it so enticing from a long-term price perspective. Artificial intelligence is arguably the single biggest investment thesis in the world right now, and Kite is the first-ever purpose-built blockchain for AI agents.

Important caveats for investors

Just keep in mind: Not all "dirt cheap" coins are worth a second look, and that especially applies to meme coins. If you're going to pick a cheap coin, find one with a strong investment thesis behind it.

Moreover, these cryptocurrencies are "dirt cheap" for a reason. They are risky, volatile, and highly speculative. They could explode in value, or they could plummet all the way to zero.

So remember to keep a long-term perspective. If you can hold them for five years or longer, you might be surprised at how much higher they might go.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ondo, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ondo, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.