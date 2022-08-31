3 Dimensional Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1400 professionals in 14+ offices worldwide.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Mar 31, 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $659 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you Dimensional mutual funds, namely DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio DFFVX, DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio DFUSX and DFA International Value Portfolio DFIPX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio invests in a broad and diversified group of U.S. mid and small-cap securities that its fund manager believes are undervalued. DFFVX may invest in futures contracts, options, and U.S. equity securities and indices, to increase or decrease equity market exposure.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 13.6%. As of the end of April 2022, DFFVX held 49 issues, with 71.44% invested in other equities.

DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities that are part of the S&P 500 Index in almost the same proportion that they are represented in the index. DFUSX also purchases and sells futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities to adjust its exposure.

DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 13.3%. DFUSX has an expense ratio of 0.08% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

DFA International Value Portfolio invests in large-cap companies in developed countries designated by its fund manager. DFIPX is a feeder portfolio for the corresponding master fund, the DFA International Value Series of the DFA Investment Trust Company.

DFA International Value Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 5.1%. Bhanu P. Singh has been one of the fund managers of DFIPX since 2015.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

