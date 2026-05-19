3 Dimensional Mutual Funds Set to Generate Impressive Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisors invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. As of March 31, 2026, Dimensional had $969 biillion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded in 1981, it is headquartered in Austin, TX.

It offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1600, Dimensional Fund Advisors has 15 offices in 10 countries, including the United States.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional mutual funds, namely DFA Global Allocation 25/75 DGTSX, DFA Commodity Strategy DCMSX and DFA Selectively Hedged Global Equity Portfolio DSHGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA Global Allocation 25/75 generally invests in domestic and international equity and fixed-income underlying funds, maintaining a greater emphasis on fixed income while allocating a smaller portion of assets to equity investments.

DFA Global Allocation 25/75 has three-year annualized returns of 8.1%. As of January 2026, DGTSX held 10 issues, with 30% invested in DFA INV 2 YEAR GLOBAL FIX.

DFA Commodity Strategy seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a range of commodity-linked derivative instruments alongside fixed-income investment opportunities. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to Dimensional Cayman Commodity Fund I Ltd.

DFA Commodity Strategy has three-year annualized returns of 16.1%. DCMSX has an expense ratio of 0.32%.

DFA Selectively Hedged Global Equity Portfolio primarily invests in advisor-managed mutual funds while maintaining flexibility to hold securities and derivatives directly, providing diversified exposure to U.S. and international developed, emerging and frontier equity markets.

DFA Selectively Hedged Global Equity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 19.9%. Ashish P. Bhagwanjee has been one of the fund managers of DSHGX since 2022.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (DCMSX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DSHGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DGTSX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.