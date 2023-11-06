3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

Notably, Dimensional Fund Advisor invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Sep 30, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $618 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA US Small Cap Value Fund DFSVX, DFAU.S. Micro Cap Portfolio DFSCX and DFA US Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFUEX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA US Small Cap Value Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in securities of U.S. companies. DFSVX advisors also invest in value stocks and securities characterized by a company's shares having a high book value compared to their market value.

DFA US Small Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 22.8%. Marc C. Leblond has been one of the fund managers of DFSVX since February 2020.

DFA U.S. Micro Cap Portfolio seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in a broad and diverse group of the common stocks of micro-cap companies traded on a principal U.S. exchange. DFSCX is designed to capture the returns and diversification benefits of a broad cross-section of U.S. small companies on a market cap-weighted basis.

DFA U.S. Micro Cap Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 16.3%. DFSCX has an expense ratio of 0.41% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

DFA US Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a diversified equity portfolio of domestic companies irrespective of their market capitalization. DFUEX advisors generally invest in small-cap, high-profitability companies that are priced relatively lower compared to their U.S. coverage universe.

DFA US Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 11.4%. As of the end of April 2023, DFUEX held 50 issues, with 5.1% of its net assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

