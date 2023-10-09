3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Scintillating Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,500 professionals in more than 14 offices worldwide.

It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Jun 30, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $634 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz, DFA US Large Company Fund DFUSX, DFA US Small Cap Value Fund DFSVX and DFA US Vector Equity Fund DFVEX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA US Large Company Fund aims to closely mirror the investment performance of the S&P 500 Index, aligning with both the price of the fund's shares and its overall investment return. DFUSX invests in the stocks that comprise the S&P 500 Index in approximately the same proportions as they are represented in the Index.

DFA US Large Company Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 10.5%. DFUSX has an expense ratio of 0.08% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

DFA US Small Cap Value Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in securities of U.S. companies. DFSVX advisors also invest in value stocks and securities characterized by a company's shares having a high book value compared to their market value.

DFA US Small Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 22.5%. As of April 2023, DFSVX held 49 issues, with 0.9% of its net assets invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corp.

DFA US Vector Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in a diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure to lower relative price and higher profitability companies. DFVEX chooses to invest in companies with a market cap comparable to the weighted set of U.S. operating companies listed on the U.S. securities exchange.

DFA U.S. Vector Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.4%. John A. Hertzer has been one of the fund managers of DFVEX since 2022.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

