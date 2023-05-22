3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Consistent Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,500 professionals in more than 14 offices worldwide.



It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Mar 31, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $614 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.



Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio DFFVX, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Portfolio DFSCX and U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio DFVEX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.



DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of readily marketable securities of small and mid-cap companies that the advisor believes to be value stocks with higher profitability. DFFVX advisors may also purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to adjust equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash flows from the fund.



DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 24.4%. As of the end of January 2023, DFFVX held 1395 issues, with 0.82% of its net assets invested in RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM.



DFA U.S. Micro Cap Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a portfolio of broad and diverse group of common stocks of micro-cap companies. DFSCX is designed to capture the returns and diversification benefits of a broad cross-section of U.S. small companies, on a market cap-weighted basis.



DFA U.S. Micro Cap Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 18.8%. DFSCX has an expense ratio of 0.41% compared with the category average of 1.03%.



U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure in lower relative price and higher profitability companies. DFVEX chooses to invest in companies with market cap as compared to the weighted set of U.S. operating companies listed on the U.S. securities exchange.



U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 18.2%. John A. Hertzer has been one of the fund managers of DFVEX since February 2022.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

