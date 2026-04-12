3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?

The payments industry is booming. So why isn’t everyone benefiting? Companies like Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) and FIS (NYSE: FIS) collect a toll every time you tap your card, pay an invoice, or move money digitally.

Yet each tells a very different story when it comes to financial results and stock price. One looks like a deep-value turnaround. One just made a massive acquisition that could either transform its business or complicate it. And one is a steady dividend grower. Investors looking to capture the payments trend might consider one or all if they’re seeking a broad play.

Fiserv: A Contrarian Bet on a Battered Stock

Fiserv has had a rough run. The stock now trades near levels last seen eight years ago, despite the company maintaining billions in free cash flow and maintaining leading positions with banks and merchants across the country.

For 2025, Fiserv reported revenue of $21.2 billion and operating income of $5.8 billion, powered by its recurring business in payments processing. The fourth quarter showed modest momentum. While revenue remain relatively flat, both earnings and revenue came in above analyst expectations. Yet revenue grew less than 1% year-over-year to $4.9 billion, and earnings per share came in at $1.99, 21% below the year-ago period, but 9 cents above estimates.

The real hit to Fiserv shares, though, came three months before. After hitting a 52-week high of $221.50 per share, the company’s stock plunged in late 2025 when third quarter results seriously disappointed investors. The company then named two new co-presidents and replaced its chief financial officer.

A more recent sell-off came with the year-end numbers and a new growth scare. Management's 2026 guidance of between $8 and $8.30 earnings per share with organic revenue growth of 1%-3%, which was below last year’s increase, reinforced concerns that the company’s restructuring plan could take longer than hoped.

Analysts have a solid Hold rating on the company. With 37 analysts covering the stock, 26 recommend Hold with nine Buys and two Sells. The average 12-month price target in the low-to-mid $70s. For contrarian investors willing to bet on a turnaround, the risk-reward might be tempting.

Global Payments: Big Acquisition, Bigger Question Marks

GPN is the more complex story of the three. For 2025, the company reported adjusted net revenue rose 2% to $9.3 billion, or up 6% when currencies are held constant and divestitures are excluded. The adjusted earnings per share was up 11% to $12.22.

GAAP results, however, told a different story as both revenue and net income slid for the period under that method.

At the same time, the company announced a $2.5 billion share repurchase as part of plan to return $7.5 billion in capital to shareholders through 2027. GPN currently pays a modest quarterly dividend of 25 cents, yielding around 1.5% at recent prices.

What makes GPN interesting these days is the transformation it’s pursuing. Among the more defining events for the company is its Worldpay acquisition, which closed in January 2026. The company acquired 100% of Worldpay in a complex cash, stock, and debt deal worth more than $24 billion. It also simultaneously divested its Issuer Solutions business back to FIS.

This places GPN firmly focused as a commerce solutions provider as the company believes the merchant platform will have greater scale, better cross-border capabilities, and richer data. Investors, however, are not expected to see the full financial impact for some time, and integrations this size always carry risks.

The company is optimistic. It’s projecting net revenue growth in 2026 of about 5% while adjusted earnings per share are slated to grow 13% to $13.80-$14 per share.

As of now, though, analyst sentiment is lukewarm. The company receives an overall Hold consensus rating from 25 analysts, with an average price target in the upper $80s. Although a decent upside from the current mid-60s, it’s not a ringing endorsement. A number of analysts have lowered their assessments as the stock recently hit a 52-week low.

FIS: Better for Income Investors

Fidelity National Information Services, generally known as FIS, offers a very different profile. The company has more predictable growth, rising free cash flow, and an increasingly attractive dividend.

After spinning off its stake in the Worldpay merchant business to GPN, FIS reported 2025 revenue of $10.7 billion, up 5%, while adjusted EPS climbed 10% to $5.75. Cash flow from continuing operations grew 19%, and the board rewarded shareholders with a 10% dividend increase to 44 cents per share. In all, the company returned $2.1 billion in the year, including $1.3 billion of stock buybacks.

The outlook for 2026 is also strong. Management projects adjusted revenue growth of around 30% and adjusted EPS increases of between 8% and 10%.

Wall Street is generally optimistic, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. With the average price target at $69.67, that’s a nearly 50% runup from today’s price. The dividend yield is now nearly 4% makes FIS one of the more attractive income plays in the space.

Risks remain, however, if the broad financial sector slows and large clients pull back. Pricing pressures from large clients could hit margins. But for investors who want steady returns from a company in the financial infrastructure, FIS is the most balanced story of the three.

Different Ways to Play Payments

Clearly, these three companies offer different trade-offs. While each are ways to invest in digital payments, each occupies a distinct position. Investors could bundle the three to spread risk and ride an overall lift in the payments sector.

But a more cautious approach could focus on FIS for income. Yet GPN has clear growth potential. And Fiserv is a bit of a contrarian move, assuming its turnaround gains traction. While playing in a similar slice of the financial services sector, that commonality is where much of the similarity ends.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.