3 Destinations Mutual Funds to Buy for Consistent Returns

Destination mutual funds provide diversified investment by blending active and passive approaches across multiple asset classes. The funds undergo a disciplined asset allocation process with a classification of investments into growth, stable, and diversifying parts, along with the provision for making tactical allocations by virtue of macroeconomic trends. This adaptive model enables portfolio managers to benefit from market opportunities and have a strategic long-term view. All these make Destinations' mutual funds a reliable investment option.

We have chosen three Destinations mutual funds — Destinations Equity Income DGEFX, Destinations Multi Strategy Alts DMSFX and Destinations Low Duration Fixed Inc DLDFX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Destinations Equity Income fund invests the majority of its assets in dividend-paying equity securities from U.S. and foreign companies.

Deborah D. Bickerstaff has been the lead manager of DGEFX since March 20, 2017. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies such as Wells Fargo & Co (1.7%), AT&T Inc. (1.7%) and Sanofi SA (1.6%) as of Nov. 30, 2024.

DGEFX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 7.4% and 10.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.94%. DGEFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Destinations Multi Strategy Alts fund invests most of the fund's assets for long-term growth across market cycles, using a multi-manager strategy and allocating to specific regions, including emerging markets.

Yoav Sharon has been the lead manager of DMSFX since March 20, 2017. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like JPMorgan Strategic Income Opports (10.5%), Cannae Holdings, Inc. (2.2%) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (1.9%) as of Nov. 30, 2024.

DMSFX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 5.5% and 5.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.22%. DMSFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Destinations Low Duration Fixed Inc fund invests most of its assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities, including bonds, debt instruments, mortgage-backed securities, junk bonds, corporate debt, and foreign securities.

Robert L. Cohen has been the lead manager of DLDFX since March 20, 2017. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Misc Bonds (8.3%), Other (6.9%) and Cash (6.4%) as of Nov. 30, 2024.

DLDFX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 4.4% and 4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.93%. DLDFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

