3 Delaware Mutual Funds to Build a Strong Portfolio

Delaware Investments mutual fund, which is managed by Macquarie Investment Management, has been in existence since 1969. This mutual fund is known for its independence, global diversification and commitment to long-term success. Leveraging Macquarie’s 50-year track record of profitability, it provides a wide range of investment opportunities across the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. With its conviction-based strategy and support from Macquarie Group history of profitability, the Delaware mutual fund is an attractive choice for investments.

Investing in Delaware Investments mutual funds seems judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and, therefore, lower transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Delaware Investments mutual funds that investors should buy now for long-term gains. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have given a comparatively strong performance at a lower fee.

Delaware Ivy Large Cap Growth Fund WLGYX seeks appreciation of capital by investing in a diversified portfolio of common stocks issued by growth-oriented, large to medium-sized U.S. and foreign companies that management believes have appreciation possibilities.

Bradley M. Klapmeyer has been the lead manager of WLGYX since Jul 31, 2016. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft (13.6%), Apple (8.2%) and Visa Inc. (5.8%) as of Jul 30, 2023.

WLGYX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.6% and 15.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95% compared with the category average of 0.99%. WLGYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Delaware Sustainable Equity Income Fund IDAAX invests in equity securities of companies that align with its sustainable investment criteria, considering both net assets and any borrowing for investment purposes.

Barry S. Gladstein has been the lead manager of IDAAX since Nov 14, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (2.5%), Johnson & Johnson (2.5%) and Hess Corp (2.4%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

IDAAX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 7.2% and 8.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.74% compared to the category average of 0.94%. IDAAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Delaware Floating Rate Fund DDFAX invests most of its assets and any borrowing in floating-rate loans and floating-rate debt securities. DDFAX advisors assess economic and market conditions to decide how to distribute the fund's assets among various types of securities.

John P. McCarthy has been the lead manager of DDFAX since Jan 30, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in UKG 2nd Lien (2%), Epicor Software 2nd Lien (2%) and Northwest Fiber 1st Lien (2%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

DDFAX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 4.8% and 4.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.94% compared to the category average of 1.03%. DDFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

