3 Defensive Stocks Outperforming in a Choppy Market (PM, DVA, STWD)

Broad markets, although continuing to trend higher, are showing signs of increasing volatility and uncertainty. While there has been a strong rally in stocks since the sharp correction earlier in the month, there is something peculiar happening under the surface. Defensive sectors and stocks are making new highs, while the former leaders hover below.

While I have long been encouraging investors join in the mega cap technology and artificial intelligence rally for the long-term, I also noted that the period preceding the US presidential election is likely to be one of elevated volatility and choppy trading action. Since I first made this note, defensive sectors such as healthcare, utilities and real estate have been standout performers.

In the chart below we can see that over the last six weeks, the S&P 500 has languished while the Real Estate ETF XLRE , Utilities XLU and Healthcare XLV have shown considerable outperformance. Three stocks to benefit from this trend include DaVita DVA , Starwood Property Trust STWD and Philip Morris PM , which all enjoy top Zacks Ranks and strong upward momentum.



Image Source: TradingView

DaVita Shares Trade at a Discount with Strong Growth Estimates

DaVita is a leading healthcare provider specializing in kidney care, particularly dialysis services. The company operates a large network of outpatient dialysis centers across the United States and in several international locations. The company is one of the largest dialysis providers in the US and has a 37% market share in the dialysis industry.

DaVita’s earnings revision trend has been climbing higher for more than a year now, and over the last month, estimates again snapped higher, giving it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Current quarter earnings estimates have been revised higher by 4.6% in the last month and FY25 have been boosted by 11%. The company is expected to grow earnings at a commendable pace as well with FY24 profits projected to grow 18% year-over-year (YoY) and FY25 by 14.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings growth is expected to remain elevated in the coming years, with analysts expecting EPS to grow an average of 17.5% annually over the next three to five years. Based on this forecast, DaVita may be trading at a discount based on the PEG ratio.

Today, DVA is trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of 15.5x, which is below the market average and in line with its 15-year median. It also boasts a PEG ratio of 0.9.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Philip Morris International Stock is on a Tear

While Philip Morris doesn’t fit into any of the leading sectors shared, it can be considered defensive as it has the qualities of a value stock. The company has been public for over 100 years, pays a nice dividend and enjoys a reasonable valuation. Additionally, as the company transitions to a mostly smokeless product line, may be opening the door to investors who have abandoned the tobacco industry for ethical concerns.

In the technical chart below, we can see that after basing for more than two years, the stock has staged an explosive breakout. In addition to powerful momentum sending it higher, PM also has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating, reflecting upward trending earnings revisions. Current quarter earnings estimates have been revised higher by 4% over the last month, while current year estimates have jumped by 1.8% in the last month.



Image Source: TradingView

Philip Morris currently offers a dividend yield of 4.2% and has shown a strong commitment to raising that payment. Over the last 15 years the payout has risen from $1.54 to $5.20, which is a CAGR of 8.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Starwood Property Trust Pays a Hefty Dividend

Starwood Property Trust is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on originating, acquiring, and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related debt investments. The company is one of the largest commercial mortgage REITs in the U.S. and is part of Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm.

Starwood Property Trust's portfolio includes a wide range of real estate assets, such as office buildings, retail properties, and multifamily residences. In addition to its commercial lending business, STWD is also involved in infrastructure lending, real estate investing, and property ownership, providing diversified exposure to the real estate market.

In addition to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating, reflecting upward trending earnings revisions, the stock appears to be on the verge of a major breakout. As we have all become aware, the commercial real estate market has been under considerable pressure over the last few years. However, Starwood Property Trust has emerged from the crisis as a leader in the industry.

Starwood also pays a very high dividend yield of 9.4%, further appealing to shareholders.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Continue to Hide in Defensive Stocks?

Given the current market environment, defensive stocks are likely to remain attractive for investors seeking stability amid increasing volatility. With key sectors like healthcare, real estate, and utilities outperforming the broader market, stocks such as DaVita, Philip Morris, and Starwood Property Trust offer strong momentum and income opportunities.

However, investors should remain mindful of market conditions. While defensive stocks can offer protection during uncertain times, long-term growth opportunities may also arise in other sectors as market sentiment shifts. Balancing a portfolio with both defensive positions and growth-oriented investments could provide a more comprehensive strategy as market dynamics evolve.

