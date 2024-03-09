3 Deeply Discounted REITs to Buy

The real estate sector has been weighed down over the past 18 months due to higher interest rates. However, with interest rate hikes likely done and rate cuts on the horizon, now could be the time to start building a position in some high-quality REITs while the valuations are low.

One of the REITs covered in today's video is Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), which is a REIT that competes with the likes of Realty Income. Also discussed are Nnn REIT (NYSE: NNN) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE: EPRT). All three REITs covered have great upside, in my opinion.

Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 7, 2024. The video was published on March 8, 2024.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Nnn REIT and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income and Vanguard Specialized Funds - Vanguard Real Estate ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

