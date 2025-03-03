3 Davis Mutual Funds to Enhanced Your Portfolio

Davis Advisors is an independent employee-owned investment firm that was founded in 1969. It offers a variety of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts and variable annuities. Davis mutual funds are not benchmark-centered and instead follow an agnostic approach. It does not attempt to replicate an index but to produce superior returns.

The fundamental analysis of company fundamentals is one of the most important aspects of the investment process. This has assisted Davis in navigating through inflation, recessions and changes in interest rates. Over $2 billion of its capital has been invested by Davis advisors into its funds, demonstrating long-term risk management and preservation. All these factors make Davis a good choice for investment.

We have chosen three Davis mutual funds — Davis Financial RPFGX, Davis Appreciation & Income Fund DCSYX and Davis NY Venture NYVTX— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Davis Financial fund invests in securities issued by companies primarily engaged in the financial services sector with a principal focus on common stocks, including indirect holdings through depositary receipts.

Christopher Cullom Davis has been the lead manager of RPFGX since Jan. 1, 2014. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Capital One Financial Corp (10.3%), Wells Fargo & Co (8.1%) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (7.2%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

RPFGX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.2% and 13.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.94%. RPFGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Davis Appreciation & Income Fund invests in a diversified portfolio comprising common stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock and bonds. DCSYX advisors also choose to invest in companies of all sizes, regardless of their market capitalization, as well as in securities issued by both domestic and foreign companies.

Creston A. King has been the lead manager of DCSYX since July 1, 2016. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (8.8%), Capital One Financial Corp (5.7%) and Applied Materials, Inc. (5.5%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

DCSYX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.3% and 11.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.67%. DCSYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Davis NY Venture fund invests primarily in large-cap stocks and allocates assets to financial services, foreign, mid and small-cap companies.

Chad Cleaver has been the lead manager of NYVTX since Aug. 22, 2011. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Meta Platforms, Inc. (9.2%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (8%) and Capital One Financial Corp (7.6%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

NYVTX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.3% and 11.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.92%. NYVTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

