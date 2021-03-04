3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in March

There is never a slow month when you're an iconic and well-diversified media mogul, and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) easily checks both those boxes for investors. Disney shares hit an all-time high last week, and now it will have to make sure it earns that new high-water mark.

March is here, so let's march into the new month. Let's go over a few few dates for Disney investors to watch in March.

March 4

There's a new streaming service launching for Disney to consider, and it's a longtime foe trying to give its fledgling digital platform a new spin and a familiar suffix to its moniker. Paramount+ is ViacomCBS's (NASDAQ: VIAC) latest attempt to make CBS All Access relevant.

Given the undeniable success of Disney+, it's not a surprise to see a rival also slap the plus sign on the end of its platform. And it's more than just a rebranding of CBS All Access, as Paramount+ is beefing up its content offerings.

At the end of the day, Disney will be just fine. It has seen other new and in some cases similarly rebooted competitors hit the scene since its arrival in late 2019. HBO Max and Peacock have found their audience, but they haven't stopped Disney+ from closing in on 100 million subscribers worldwide early in its second year of existence.

March 5

There was a time when it seemed as if Disney+ would live and die by the success of The Mandalorian, but when it comes to original shows it's no longer a one-trick pony. Marvel's WandaVision has been generating buzz with its weekly reveals, and the season -- and likely series -- finale rolls out on Friday.

The trippy and unique series that left some viewers initially puzzled as to why two popular characters from the Avengers franchise were nestled into throwback sitcom parodies has proven to be a redemptive streaming experience with every saucy revelation. The director has recently said that there is no plan for a second season, and without giving any spoilers, it's easy to see why the nine-episode arc should be enough.

WandaVision's clincher won't be the only new piece of entertainment for Disney fans to consider, but one way or another, they're going to have to pay extra for Raya and the Last Dragon. The animated feature film is the second film to hit Disney+ under its "premier access" tag, meaning viewers can pay $30 for digital access to the film months before the rest of the platform's subscribers. Raya and the Last Dragon is also hitting movie theaters on Friday, the media company's first theatrical release in this country since Pixar's Onward hit the silver screen in the first weekend of March last year.

March 18

Theme parks at Disney's original resort in California remain closed, but a new ticketed event may get Disney California Adventure generating revenue again. A Touch of Disney kicks off on March 18. Visitors paying $75 on select dates will be able to eat, drink, and shop at the theme park. None of the rides and most indoor attractions outside of some stores will remain closed.

The $75 ticket does include parking and $25 in credit that can be used on food and nonalcoholic beverages. They will also have download access to digital snapshots taken in the park at some photo spots. There is still no timeline for the actual reopening of Disney California Adventure and its adjacent Disneyland, but this event will have to do for now. The event was originally scheduled to run through April 5, but if it's successful, Disney will probably keep running the hard-ticket event until it gets the state's approval to get back to business.

