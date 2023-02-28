3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in March

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) kicked off 2023 on a roll. The widely held media stock soared 25% in January, but February hasn't been as kind. The shares have fallen 7% in February, heading into the final trading day of the month.

Will Disney shares get back on track in March? The return of the most popular show on Disney+, the debut of a reimagined land at the original Disneyland theme park, and the end of an 18-month celebration at Disney World will make the month ahead interesting for the House of Mouse. Let's look at some of the dates that bear watching.

March 1

The Mandalorian is the show that put Disney+ on the map. The Star Wars spinoff series premiered with the streaming service's debut in late 2019, and immediately became the platform's first hit. The third season of the series kicks off on Wednesday.

The formula set the standard for the most popular Disney+ pieces of original content. Take a proven franchise in the Star Wars or Marvel universe and give it a fresh spin as a stand-alone series.

Disney+ itself is an undeniable success. It enters 2023 with 161.8 million streaming subscribers, a huge accomplishment for a service that is just barely three years old. The massive losses that Disney+ is currently incurring are surely problematic, but CEO Bob Iger believes that the platform is on track to be profitable by the end of the 2024 fiscal year.

March 19

Disneyland's reimagined Toontown was supposed to open next week, but rainy days -- in California, of all places -- have pushed the official reopening to March 19. Part of the refreshed land in the original Disney theme park opened in late January with the debut of the Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction.

Theme park patrons relish kicking the tires of something new. Disneyland has been giving guests reasons to come back since kicking off a celebration for the company itself turning 100 years old earlier this year. The first ride starring Mickey Mouse as well as new nighttime shows and parades have proved popular, and along with the Toontown reimagining next month, it will be interesting to see if the resort experiences a boost in attendance for this quarter.

March 31

As a spirited milestone celebration kicks off in Disneyland, Disney World ends one at the conclusion of March. The Florida resort turned 50 in October of 2021, and it birthed an 18-month celebration at Disney World. There were new rides, new experiences, and even a new Star Wars-themed lodging experience.

What's next for the Florida resort? Disney World already has a pair of nighttime shows and the long-awaited TRON Lightcycle Run coaster opening in early April. It's not letting the 18-month party end with a whimper when it can light up some fireworks to go out with a bang. Disney World will then likely find a way to hop on the coattails of the Disneyland celebration for the company's founding in 1923.

Disney's theme parks on both coasts have been a resilient part of the post-pandemic recovery for the media giant. Big milestones may come and go, but the world's leading theme-park operator finds ways to remain fresh and relevant.

Rick Munarriz has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

