3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in July

The first half of the year has been rough for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and its investors. The stock is down 39% at the midpoint of 2022.

As one of the more well-rounded media companies, there's always something going on at the House of Mouse. Let's take a look at some of the things that can help Disney stock bounce back in July.

July 8

Disney has had an uninspiring year at the local multiplex. The same studio that put out all six of the highest domestic grossing films of 2019 has just one of the top six slots so far in 2022. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently the industry's silver medalist.

Lightyear has stirred up more controversy than ticket sales since debuting two weekends ago. Its 20th Century Studios releases -- The Bob's Burgers Movie and its Death on the Nile remake -- have fared even worse. It will do substantially better next weekend when Thor: Love and Thunder arrives.

Disney's Marvel films have largely been juggernauts. A Marvel movie has been the top draw in three of the past four years. Thor isn't necessarily the most potent of franchises within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The three previous installments haven't fared better than seventh in any given year. However, with superhero movies faring so well on the silver screen lately, there's a good chance that Thor: Love and Thunder lives up to its name by bringing both the love and thunder.

July 14

There are two things kicking off for Disney on July 14, and they're both happening in Florida. Disney Wish -- the entertainment behemoth's fifth cruise ship -- sets sail on its maiden voyage in two weeks. The pandemic and shipyard delays had to push back the first revenue-generating sailings, but there's nothing stopping the high-tech vessel this time.

Wish is the first ship in Disney's fleet fueled by liquefied natural gas. It has a couple of more ships on the way. Disney's ability to command a pricing premium on its popular cruise line makes expansion the right approach.

An hour's drive away from Port Canaveral, Disney World kicks off the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Disney has made seasonal festivals the cornerstone of its second-oldest Florida park, and this is the one that started it all. With kiosks serving international foods and libations, it's also a big moneymaker for Disney. The festival runs daily from July 14 to Nov. 19.

July 27

The launch of Disney+ three years ago is best remembered for the culture-shaping success of The Mandalorian, but it wasn't the only original show to debut when the premium streaming service had its debut. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series gave the popular Disney Channel franchise a vehicle to lift its new video platform.

The third season of the teen musical series kicks off on July 27. There's not a lot necessarily riding on the success of the show, but it's one more thing that Disney+ is doing to make sure that it continues to expand. As a bellwether media stock, keeping the content pipeline flowing is the key to keeping viewers engaged.

Rick Munarriz has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

