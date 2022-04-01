3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in April

March was a topsy-turvy month for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). It began with the opening of an ambitiously themed Star Wars lodging experience and ended with Disney engaged in a fight with social rights activists and then conservative politicos.

Disney is many things, and none of them are dull. April should be still be tame, at least pitted against the ups and downs of March. Let's take a closer look at potentially significant dates for investors to watch this month.

April 13

There isn't a lot of noteworthy content arriving to Disney+ this month beyond weekly installments of Marvel's Moon Knight series that debuted earlier this week. April kicks off with Better Nate Than Ever making its Disney+ film debut this weekend as a potential sleeper hit, but the higher-interest release happens nearly two weeks later when Ice Age: Scrat Tales arrives on the premium streaming platform.

If you don't instinctively associate Disney with the Ice Age franchise, it's because it was the crown jewel of the Blue Sky Studios animation division that the media giant acquired when it purchased key 20th Century Studios assets. Disney did dissolve Blue Sky Studios itself last year, but Ice Age will live on -- at least in the form of six animated shorts featuring Scrat, the saber-toothed squirrel from the franchise. Ice Age was a pretty big deal in its day. The five films it spawned grossed $3.2 billion in box office receipts worldwide. Fresh content may not jump-start the franchise, but it certainly can't hurt.

April 18

With COVID-19 restrictions starting to ease, Disney is finally ready to let you get closer to its characters. Disney announced on Thursday that character interactions will begin at Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California, and on its cruise ships as early as April 18. The classic characters never actually went away, but interactions have been at a distance. Now guests will be able to snap selfies, grab autographs, and exchange small talk.

The return of another signature experience brings the theme parks and cruising experience one step closer to normalcy. It may seem like a small step, but for theme park enthusiasts it's a big deal. It's also a big deal for shareholders, as these character dining experiences with active character interactions are a premium-priced offering on Disney vacations.

April 22

We saw full-blown parades return to Disney World in March. Disneyland gets back on track come Earth Day. The Main Street Electrical Parade returns to the original Disneyland park where it all began 50 years ago. The World of Color nighttime presentation also comes back on April 22 at the adjacent Disney's California Adventure theme park.

These nightly celebrations are important from a financial perspective. Iconic presentations after dark keep guests at Disneyland's two parks, spending money on food, drinks, and keepsakes. The shows also help increase the viable capacity of each gated attraction, and with Disney parks brimming with guests on both coasts, anything that it can do to give folks more to do -- and in theory allow Disney to raise the number of park reservations it makes available every day -- the better.

There are plenty of moving parts with the leading media stock. It's taking steps to keep its Disney+ subscribers and theme park visitors engaged this month, but don't be lulled into complacency. We have an earnings report, big theatrical releases, and possibly the debut of the biggest ride to open at Disney World this year all happening in May.

