3 Dates for Disney Investors to Circle in June After the Stock's 24% Jump in May

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) had a May to remember. The stock soared 24% last month, fueled initially by a blowout quarterly report and unexpected news about a new international theme park in the works. The media giant has now fully recovered from the downticks that it experienced during the market correction earlier this year. Where does Disney go from here?

There isn't another quarterly report coming out until August, but it doesn't mean that Disney will be standing still. There is new content coming to entertain folks at the local multiplex as well as fans streaming from home. Let's take a closer look at some dates that Disney investors will be watching in June.

June 4

Disney rolled out new shows and experiences at Disney World and Disneyland in May. The original resort in California will have some more debuts in July as it picks up the tempo on its milestone of turning 70 this summer. June will be quieter than the bookend months, but it doesn't mean that something new isn't on the way.

Disney World is opening GEO-82 at its Epcot theme park on Wednesday. The new lounge located in the rear of the iconic Spaceship Earth attraction will serve up a wide range of handcrafted beverages along with a thin but artisan menu of food offerings. It also offers a great view of the park's World Showcase, a feature that will come in handy as a way to serve up a premium viewing experience for the nightly festivities.

A new posh watering hole may not move the needle, but GEO-82 is a hot attraction before it even officially opens. The first 60 days of reservation availability have been quickly gobbled up.

June 20

It's not just Disney stock entering the month of June with momentum. Its movie studio is also on a roll. Disney's live-action reboot of Lilo & Stitch has been the top draw at theaters in back-to-back weekends. It is now the country's second-highest-grossing theatrical release this year, behind A Minecraft Movie. Marvel's Thunderbolts also debuted earlier in May. The two films are among three Disney releases currently in the top five biggest moneymakers in 2025.

Disney has another potential winner coming out this month. Elio is the latest computer-animated release from Disney's Pixar hit factory. Expectations are low despite Pixar's pedigree. Industry watchers are modeling $35 million to $45 million in domestic ticket sales during its non-holiday opening weekend. This is less than last year's Inside Out 2 or Moana 2 rang up in box office receipts in a single day, but those were sequels to established properties.

Mufasa: The Lion King opened with just $35 million domestically for its premiere weekend late last year. It wound up topping $254 million by the time it was done with its multiplex run, collecting another $468 million in admissions outside of the U.S. market. If Elio is able to score strong initial reviews, the film could have a long tail at theaters.

June 24

Disney+ has now been profitable for the past year. Can it use the platform's scalability to build on its bottom line? A new series hits the premium streaming service in three weeks. Marvel's Ironheart is spinning off a character from the successful Black Panther movie franchise, giving Dominique Thorne a chance to reprise her role as Riri Williams in the new show. Riri is the genius inventor who created her own high-tech armor in the film. In the new series, Riri will have to contend with no longer having Wakandan technology on her side.

As successful as Disney+ has been with a vault of iconic talent for younger viewers -- including the recent win to become the exclusive streaming home for Cocomelon -- it also needs magnetic content for teens and adults. The media giant has already leaned on its Marvel arm to feed hit shows to the platform including Loki and WandaVision. If Ironheart is the next hit on Disney+, it will help with retention on the service. Profitability in the cutthroat streaming space is something that even Disney can't take for granted.

Rick Munarriz has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

