3 Data-Driven Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist: RBRK DDOG PLTR

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

You can’t really have best-in-breed generative artificial intelligence (AI) without a significant amount of data. Impressive large language models (LLMs) have been trained on some quite sizable data sets. Also, predictive AI systems need to be trained on reliable data for optimal results.

An AI system is only as good as the data it’s fed (or trained on). Further, effective data management, cleaning and governance are vital aspects of handling and refining considerable amounts of data meant for analytics or training.

Indeed, data may be the most precious commodity of the AI age. You may have heard that data is the new oil or gold. In many ways, it’s true. Moving ahead, it’s hard to doubt that the seemingly insatiable appetite for high-quality data will be going down anytime soon.

Let’s delve into three data-driven stocks that are worth watching as a sort of “data boom” may coincide with the ongoing AI boom.

Rubrik (RBRK)

Source: Shutterstock

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had quite the IPO earlier this year, surging from its $32 per-share IPO price to around $38 per share before correcting swiftly. Today, shares of the data-driven cybersecurity company are going for $33. RBRK could close in on the IPO price again as wild broader market swings continue.

Perhaps the biggest draw to Rubrik is its backing by an AI behemoth in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). While Rubrik is no OpenAI, it’s clear Microsoft’s interest is a sign that investors should be having a closer look at the firm. And they should do so especially if shares retreat below the IPO price.

Rubrik Cyber Recovery stands out as one of the most intriguing recent innovations that could set it apart from the pack. Perhaps data recovery after a cyberattack could become just as important as preventing the attack in the first place.

Datadog (DDOG)

Source: Karol Ciesluk / Shutterstock.com

Various analysts are speaking highly about Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock in recent weeks. As cloud spending in the enterprise looks to recover further, DDOG could make up for lost time. Though shares have been gaining since bottoming back in early 2023, they’re still down more than 34% from all-time highs.

Back in mid-February, Datadog hosted an investor day that was packed with intriguing innovations. It included its Bits AI DevOps copilot, a product that Baird analyst William Power thinks could jolt cloud adoption.

Indeed, AI was a main focal point for many during Datadog’s big day. But the biggest gains from the emerging technology may be a few years out. In the meantime, a cloud comeback could help fetch more gains for DDOG stock while investors wait for AI to evolve into a more needle-moving technology.

Palantir (PLTR)

Source: Mamun sheikh K / Shutterstock.com

Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) gave back Monday’s big 8% gain in the after-hours session as it reported soft guidance after it revealed some decent first-quarter results. Indeed, the numbers were fantastic, with revenue surging 21% year-over-year (YOY).

That said, the bar was quite high going into the big reveal, with shares more than tripling (around 225%) in the past year. Good quarters are no longer a guarantee of a post-earnings pop. Not if guidance isn’t ahead of analyst expectations.

Over the long haul, Palantir is likely to be one of the big AI winners. Its AI platform is truly impressive, as is the huge degree of trust the U.S. government places in the firm. However, all these big pluses do not mean investors should be willing to pay any price for shares.

As shares come in again, perhaps growth investors will get their desired entry point. Personally, I’d look for a multiple below 20 times price-to-sales (P/S) before jumping in with both feet.

On the date of publication, Joey Frenette held shares of Microsoft. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joey Frenette is a seasoned investment writer specializing in technology and consumer stocks. Contributing to the Motley Fool Canada, TipRanks, and Barchart, Joey excels in spotting mispriced stocks with long-term growth potential in a fast-paced market.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Data-Driven Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist: RBRK DDOG PLTR appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.