3 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Opportunities

Cybersecurity encompasses comprehensive security measures designed to protect systems, networks and programs from digital attacks. These attacks often aim to access, alter, or destroy sensitive information, extort money from users through ransomware, or disrupt the integrity of normal business operations.

The widespread adoption of AI, IoT devices, and increased digitization across both public and private sectors has heightened vulnerabilities and expanded attack surfaces, necessitating the development of advanced security solutions. This space focuses on companies that offer integrated protection against evolving security threats while simplifying IT security infrastructure.

These firms provide solutions to safeguard applications, networks, and cloud computing environments. Their offerings include application-specific integrated circuits, hardware architecture, operating systems, and associated security and networking functions, ensuring robust defenses against cyberattacks.

We recommend three cybersecurity behemoths for long-term investment purposes to reap maximum benefits. These are Fortinet Inc. FTNT, Okta Inc. OKTA and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP.

3 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains

These three stocks have strong growth potential for the rest of 2025. They have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 30 days. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our three picks year to date.



Fortinet Inc.

Fortinet is benefiting from rising demand from large enterprise customers and growth in the company's security subscriptions. FTNT is also gaining from the robust growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and Software-defined Wide Area Network offerings. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid FTNT in growing faster than the security market.

We expect 2025 net sales to rise 13.1% from 2024. FTNT has a strong balance sheet that bodes well for investors. The focus on enhancing its unified threat management portfolio through product development and acquisitions is a tailwind for the company.

Fortinet has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 13.5% and 3.8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 30 days.

Okta Inc.

Okta operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. OKTA offers a suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On, which enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices. OKTA also provides Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization.

OKTA’s Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data, while API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs. Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud, and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

OKTA has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 9.5% and 12.8%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1% over the last 30 days.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies’ top line is benefiting from the steady adoption of cloud solutions and strong demand for Quantum Force, Harmony Email and Infinity Platform. Increased demands for network security gateways to support higher capacities are aiding the adoption of CHKP’s remote access VPN solutions.

Acquisitions have helped CHKP broaden its portfolio and enter newer markets. Several Infinity deals in various industries, including government, telecommunication and industrial, are key positives in driving revenues. CHKP continues to win new customer accounts, which is boosting revenues.

Check Point Software Technologies has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 6.1% and 8.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.2% over the last 30 days.

