3 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Adoption of Agentic AI

The adoption of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating across enterprises, creating significant opportunities for businesses while increasing cybersecurity risks. Unlike traditional AI tools that mainly respond to prompts, AI agents can perform tasks, access enterprise applications, retrieve information and interact with other software with limited human involvement. As businesses deploy AI agents across customer service, software development, finance and other functions, protecting these agents has become increasingly important.

AI agents often have access to enterprise systems, business applications and sensitive data. If compromised, they can be used to gain unauthorized access, steal information or disrupt business operations. This is increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions that can secure AI agents, manage their identities, monitor their activities and detect threats in real time. Per the McKinsey & Company report, AI-related cybersecurity spending is expected to increase from about 4% of enterprise cybersecurity budgets in 2026 to nearly 15% in 2029, reflecting growing demand for AI security solutions.

As enterprises continue to adopt agentic AI, Fortinet FTNT, Okta OKTA and SentinelOne S are three cybersecurity stocks that are expanding their AI security capabilities to help enterprises deploy AI agents securely.

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Fortinet provides network security, cloud security and secure networking solutions to enterprises, service providers and government organizations worldwide. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is benefiting from rising demand for cybersecurity as businesses expand their AI infrastructure and deploy more AI applications. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Fortinet continues to expand its Security Fabric, Unified SASE and AI-driven security operations platform, giving customers a single platform to secure networks, cloud environments and AI workloads. Fortinet’s focus on embedding AI across its security platform to improve threat detection and automate security operations makes the company well-positioned to benefit as enterprises build AI infrastructure and deploy AI applications.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.15 per share, up by a penny over the past 60 days, suggesting 14.1% growth from the figure reported in 2026.

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

Okta is a leading provider of identity and access management solutions that help businesses secure employee, customer and machine identities. As enterprises deploy more AI agents, Okta is helping customers manage AI identities through products such as Okta for AI Agents and Auth0 for AI Agents.

Okta offers Identity Governance, Privileged Access and Identity Security Posture Management, allowing organizations to control what AI agents can access and monitor their activities. The above-mentioned solutions help businesses deploy AI agents securely while reducing the risk of unauthorized access. As businesses deploy more AI agents, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company remains well-positioned to benefit from rising demand for identity security.

The consensus mark for fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $3.83 per share, up 1.1% over the past 60 days, suggesting 9.4% growth from the figure reported in fiscal 2026.

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote

SentinelOne provides AI-powered cybersecurity solutions that help businesses protect endpoints, cloud environments and enterprise data. This Zacks Rank #2 company is benefiting from the growing adoption of agentic AI as businesses look to secure AI applications and AI agents.

SentinelOne is expanding its AI Security portfolio to help organizations secure AI applications and AI agents throughout their lifecycle. The company's platform includes AI Security, Purple AI, AI SIEM and cloud security solutions that help organizations detect threats, automate security operations and protect AI workloads. Through these offerings, SentinelOne helps security teams identify AI-related risks and respond to threats more quickly. These capabilities should help SentinelOne expand its role in securing AI-driven environments and help businesses deploy AI agents securely.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 60 days, suggesting 80% growth from the figure reported in fiscal 2026.

SentinelOne, Inc. Price and Consensus

SentinelOne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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