3 Cryptos You Need to Sell Before They Go to Zero

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investors usually don’t look for cryptos to sell, as going contrarian on this asset class hasn’t produced excellent results over the long-term. However, doing so can be very rewarding over short periods of time. The crypto market is ripe with hopeless tokens, scams, and empty promises. Going short on speculative cryptos is much less risky than shorting some of the most high-profile mainstream stocks, or even going long on some good crypto projects.

That’s because one critical piece of the puzzle that many crypto investors ignore is the dilution of a project. It is possible to judge where the price will be in the very long run by looking at its inflation metrics. By targeting inflationary cryptos (which are already hopeless), going short can be a relatively safe maneuver. But of course, I highly recommend not using any leverage. The crypto market can and will spike sometimes. Thus, having negative leverage (

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.