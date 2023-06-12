3 Cryptos With Major Catalysts Coming in June 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

DSLA Protocol (DSLA-USD), The Sandbox (SAND-USD) and Vega Protocol (VEGA-USD) are blockchain-based projects revolutionizing their industries. DSLA Protocol prides itself on its focus on service reliability. SAND powers a unique and immersive virtual world. While Vega Protocol is aiming for a full democratizing of access to the financial market. These projects all showcase the power of decentralization. Let’s take a look at these three cryptos with major catalysts on the horizon.



Symbol Company Price DSLA-USD DSLA Protocol $0.001481 SAND-USD The Sandbox $0.3885 VEGA-USD Vega Protocol $1.18

DSLA Protocol (DSLA-USD)

DSLA Protocol (DSLA-USD) is a groundbreaking decentralized service level agreement (SLA) protocol that offers a unique solution to managing the reliability and performance of web and cloud services. The protocol allows users to create SLAs that establish the minimum level of service they expect from a provider and corresponding penalties if the provider fails to meet those expectations. Independent validators then monitor these SLAs to ensure the service meets the specified reliability levels.

Overall, DSLA contributes to the improvement of the decentralized ecosystem. It does this by empowering developers, businesses and individuals to quantify and enforce SLAs. When non-compliance with an agreed-upon SLA occurs, the intelligent Protocol DSLA contract automatically triggers penalty payments from the provider to the SLA holder. This incentivizes service providers to maintain high-reliability standards while providing SLA holders a mechanism to mitigate service performance risks.

DSLA is one of the cryptos with major catalysts on the horizon. It is scheduled to launch its testnet on June 13. This milestone represents a crucial step towards broader adoption and increased recognition of the protocol’s capabilities. Investors and traders may perceive this event as a positive signal for investing in DSLA Protocol, potentially leading to greater demand and a subsequent price increase.



The Sandbox (SAND-USD)

The Sandbox (SAND-USD) is an exciting virtual world where players can unleash their creativity, build unique gaming experiences and monetize their creations using blockchain technology. The digital space empowers players by granting them ownership over their in-game assets. This allows those assets to be freely traded on a digital marketplace.

The native cryptocurrency of The Sandbox is SAND, which serves as a utility token within the game’s ecosystem. Players can earn SAND by participating in the game or purchasing it on various cryptocurrency exchanges.

SAND has a wide range of applications within The Sandbox platform. Players can use it to acquire virtual land, items and other in-game assets. Developers can also utilize SAND to cover transaction fees and participate in the platform’s governance.

SAND is another on the list of cryptos with major catalysts thanks to the Hallyu Rising land sale. Earlier this month players inside the Sandbox entered a raffle for a chance to use SAND to purchase in game digital acreage. Many are expected to become popular areas for construction and social interaction within the game. This event highlights how blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies can transform players’ interactions with games, fostering a more open, fair and decentralized experience for all.

Vega Protocol (VEGA-USD)

Vega Protocol (VEGA-USD) is a decentralized trading platform built on blockchain technology. It aims to provide a transparent and secure environment for trading various financial instruments, including cryptocurrencies, equities and derivatives. The cryptocurrency seeks to democratize access to financial markets and ensure equal opportunities for all users.



One of the notable features of VEGA is its utilization of the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. That mechanism is a process which enables faster and more energy-efficient transactions. Additionally, the platform employs decentralized governance methods, allowing stakeholders to participate in decision-making processes related to protocol development.

Vega Protocol incorporates a unique incentive mechanism that rewards users who provide liquidity on the platform. Through a strategy of attracting a diverse range of market participants and increasing trading volumes, the platform aims to enhance overall liquidity and accessibility.

The cryptocurrency is approaching a significant phase, which may lead to changes in staking rewards. On June 12 VEGA will initiate its Growth phase. As the network expands and activity increases, it will be necessary to maintain network security by increasing the amount of VEGA staked. Consequently, staking rewards are likely to be adjusted upwards to incentivize users to participate.

These anticipated changes in staking rewards reflect the ongoing development and evolution of VEGA. Further highlighting the importance of community engagement and the protocol’s commitment to providing a robust and accessible trading platform.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

