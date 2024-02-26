3 Cryptos to Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million: February 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Have you been contemplating buying crypto for a long time? Now may be your moment.

The upcoming Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving event will soon be upon us. It is anticipated to have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency market. Historically, Bitcoin halving events, which occur approximately every four years, have been precursors to bullish market cycles. This is due to the reduced rate at which new bitcoins are generated, effectively cutting the supply in half while demand remains constant or even increases. This event tends to increase interest not only in Bitcoin but in the broader cryptocurrency market as well.

Another point to note is the high degree of correlation with Bitcoin and other altcoins. When Bitcoin rises, so too do these other coins, and vice versa. All else being equal, coins and tokens with smaller market caps will rise more.

So for investors looking to make a huge 10x gain this bull run, let’s explore three cryptos to buy this month. I believe a $100,000 investment could realistically net a seven-figure sum.

Aptos (APT-USD)

Aptos (APT-USD) is a Layer-1 blockchain emphasizing scalability and safety, which debuted its main net in October 2022.

The project utilizes the AptosBFT consensus mechanism and Move, a smart contract programming language developed independently. Those masterminds are engineers originally from Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) Diem project. The blockchain boasts a theoretical transaction throughput of over 150,000 transactions per second (tps) through parallel execution.

Aptos has a circulating supply of 366.77 million tokens out of an initial total supply of 1 billion APT. Current market capitalization is approximately $3.54 billion. This helps give APT a powerful upside, in addition to the strength of its network and community.

The project has caught the attention of the crypto community. The evidence is in its ranking and the substantial watchlist interest on platforms like CoinMarketCap​. Therefore, it could be a crypto to buy for investors that have high risk tolerances.

Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD)

Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD) powers the Brave browser, rewarding users for viewing ads. With over 50 million monthly users and its integration into DeFi, BAT presents a real use case for its crypto. Simply put, it’s a viable product in the market.

BAT is actually one of those cryptos to buy that I’m the most bullish on. I foresee alternative browsers like Brave becoming increasingly more popular. More users are discovering DeFi and moving from centralized big tech controlled by the likes of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), Meta, and the like. Users are tiring of their data being used, seeing ads, and getting bullied by regressive policies that infringe on their privacy rights. Browsers like Brave change all that, while browsers such as Chrome aren slowly losing users.

Already, BAT has found success through its browser, including 60 million monthly active users, 23 million daily active users, and 1.8 million verified creators accepting BAT. Additionally, the project has facilitated thousands of ad campaigns with leading brands and has seen growing utility in blockchain gaming.

Looking ahead, BAT is focused on broadening its DeFi and NFT support within the ecosystem. This includes expanding the utility of BAT in various domains, such as search engines and e-commerce.

Smog (SMOG-USD)

Smog (SMOG-USD) has established itself as a significant player in the meme coin arena with a strategy focused on long-term growth. Launched on the Jupiter DEX, SMOG’s market capitalization skyrocketed from $2 million to nearly $65 million within just a week of its listing.

A cornerstone of SMOG’s strategy is its airdrop campaign, earmarking 490 million of its 1.4 billion token supply for community rewards. Also, it incentivizes long-term holding through an attractive staking model offering a 42% Annual Percentage Yield (APY). Already, about 9 million tokens are staked.

In order to get 10x returns, one needs to take an appropriate amount of risk, and SMOG certainly ticks that box. Meme coins are known to rise violently when the right conditions are met.And I believe that this year’s potential in April could give it the altitude it needs to reach the moon and beyond.

