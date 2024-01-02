3 Cryptos to Sell in January Before They Crash and Burn

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The world of cryptocurrency continues to be marked by stark contrast. It’s definitely a world of haves and have nots. The “haves” include the Bitcoins (BTC-USD) and Ethereums (ETH-USD) of the world that have found a substantial place overall. The “have nots” include literally thousands of altcoins and cryptos to sell that never had any business existing in the first place. Of course, that isn’t to say all altcoins are useless. I’d argue that there are many altcoins that continue to build real use cases and develop real world utility. Those are the hallmarks of investment worthiness in the cryptocurrency space.

These cryptos to sell lack those factors and more.

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin (APE-USD) is currently valued at $1.70, so it’s highly unlikely that it’s in any immediate danger of failing completely. However, I strongly believe that this coin is only going to head downward the longer one holds it.

The project made its name on the emergence of non fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs themselves have been around for many years but the Bored Apes Yacht Club became p articularly popular at the height of the crypto boom. It’s popularity helped cement ApeCoin’s place among the top 100 cryptocurrencies available — a distinction that ApeCoin holds to this day. Nevertheless, there’s really nothing utilitarian about it and for that reason I strongly believe it is among the smart cryptos to sell.

That said, it remains entirely possible to spend a small fortune on your own Bored Ape NFT if you so choose. The lowest priced bored ape will set you back 26.5 ETH. That equates to just over $62,000.

So, for just over $60,000 you too could own the rights to the associated media, branding and merchandising for that particular ape. What a deal! Yes, I’m being ironic.

Floki Inu (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD) is well on its way to crashing and burning. Whether that occurs in January or later remains to be seen. However, there’s no utility in Floki Inu. There never was, nor will there ever be.

Floki Inu is all about stories and absurd narratives based on the evolution of meme cryptocurrencies. Remember, Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) is the Godfather of meme cryptocurrencies. It was based on a Shiba Inu that later became the basis for Dogecoin itself. It’s unlikely success spawned a whole Cadre of similarly ridiculous cryptocurrencies. Chief among them, Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), which was developed as a competitor to Dogecoin.

The wild success of Shiba Inu then led to the development of more similarly ridiculous crypto projects, Floki Inu among them. It too saw some real success and provided spectacular returns early in its life. However, since then it has steadily declined. The reason for its steady decline is very straightforward: the project is basically nothing. Floki Inu markets itself as a project that ultimately intends to develop utility, However, in truth, I believe that’s more of a ploy to garner demand more than anything else. I assume its developers recognize that utility is the way forward so at least projecting that idea is the smartest thing to do. That said, investing in Floki Inu is not a smart thing to do.

Blur (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR-USD) is deeply associated with the non-fungible token industry. The company launched in October of 2022 with a promise of token airdrops.

In classical junk coin fashion, Blur talks a big game while achieving very little. It is supposed to ‘excel’ where other platforms fall short. The project is intended to improve the NFT creator royalty space. In an attempt to drum up demand, the company announced that any creators who blocked NFT sales on OpenSea would be able to collect their full royalties through the Blur network.

That too, is a classical strategy among firms that aspire to be better than they are. When they call out the big dog, they are able to to establish themselves as a legitimate competitor.

In short, I don’t really see anything worth investing in when it comes to Blur. However, I do see trouble on the horizon given that there is a strong potential for the devaluation. Only 360 million of the 3 billion total tokens are currently in circulation.

