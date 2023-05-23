3 Cryptos to Make You the Millionaire Next Door

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The best cryptos to invest in are those with solid fundamentals.

Cryptocurrencies are teetering at the precipice of unparalleled returns. The crypto sphere is at a crucial juncture. Despite the market’s tumultuous nature, the best cryptos to invest in hold transformative wealth generation potential.

Rumors of an upcoming bull run are resounding globally, with cryptos positioned to cash in on this potential surge. It is an incredible moment for those wondering about the best crypto to invest in.

It invites a sharper focus on enduring projects showing real-world utility. The challenge lies in identifying the next big cryptocurrency.

However, the best cryptos to invest in now offer a robust balance between risk and reward.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) remains steadfast as a beacon in the bustling crypto realm. It has effectively emerged as a safe haven among a handful of investment opportunities, catching the eye of investing bigwigs.

In fact, figures released in January show 85% of Bitcoin purchases stem from American institutional players,. This reinforces their unshakeable faith in the crypto sector.

Bitcoin’s strength lies in its unique tokenomics. The four-year halving cycle gradually erodes supply, boosting demand. With Bitcoin’s halving event expected in 2024, its price will skyrocket to new heights.

Despite the market tremors last year, which saw a 64% dip in value for BTC, the token has gained 60% in value since the start of the year.

Cryptos, including BTC, often dance to the tune of economic data, and perhaps a softer stance from the Federal Reserve could potentially bolster BTC and other digital assets.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH-USD) is the second-largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of more than $220 billion. Its smart contract capabilities established it in the realm of decentralized applications.

However, Ethereum isn’t resting on its laurels. It has become a hot-ticket NFT platform and regular upgrades for enhanced scalability and speed.

ETH is indeed a powerhouse fueling the broader crypto landscape. Looking ahead, ‘roll-ups,’ a scaling solution, could supercharge the Ethereum network and ensure swifter transactions and leaner user fees.

Further, the recent Shanghai fork has invigorated Ethereum, opening the floodgates to an exciting future for ETH holders. Ethereum might slash transaction costs by 40-100 times, revolutionizing the crypto space.

Layer that up with its popular ‘proto-dank sharding’ upgrade, currently slated for launch in the second half of 2023.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL-USD) has solidified its position in the crypto realm thanks to its blistering transaction speeds, affordable fees, and burgeoning dApp ecosystem.

It can churn out an incredible 50,000 transactions per second, leaving its rivals, including Ethereum, in its wake. Its increasing adoption among developers and users alike continues to fuel its popularity.

And there’s more to Solana than meets the eye. With lower gas fees, swifter transactions, and a greener profile, Solana has regularly claimed the top spot among DeFi and NFT networks.

It even outpaced ETH in daily NFT volumes on multiple occasions in the past year. It’s been gaining of late following the release of its much-talked-about Saga smartphone. The Saga smartphone isn’t just a regular device, with its improving web3 experience for users, offering secure access to dApps directly via the Solana dApp Store. Hence, it remains a new-age trailblazer in the crypto realm.

