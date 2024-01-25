3 Cryptos to Make You Rich in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

2024 comes with endless opportunities in cryptocurrency, specifically because of the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) Halving. The Halving happens every four years and after it happens the crypto market enters a bullish period. If you don’t want to be left out of these opportunities to get substantial returns, here you have these cryptos to get rich. Let’s take a look at these projects.

Tezos (XTZ)

When we talk about crypto that elaborate smart contracts similar to Ethereum (ETH-USD) we cannot fail to mention Tezos (XTZ-USD), which is positioned as one of the most prominent cryptocurrencies.

Something that makes it stand out among the multitude of projects in the sector is its great commitment to growth and improvement. This helps it completely avoiding the problems of hard forks faced by other cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

With XTZ in their portfolio, investors can also participate in voting on proposed updates to the project. An example of one of these updates in 2024 is that Tezos hopes to take block times from 15 seconds to 10 seconds.

Additionally, the crypto is hoping to increase inclusivity by becoming accessible to everyone through the promotion of decentralization and high costs.

It will also unveil Etherlink in mid-March of this year. Etherlink is a bridge between Tezos and Ethereum that will help attract developers and applications to Tezos.

Sei (SEI)

In the world of cryptocurrencies, there are different blockchains with specific purposes. Sei (SEI-USD) is a pioneering blockchain built specifically for trading, thus giving decentralized exchanges (DEX) a special advantage. It is a very prominent project in the sector, as it is assimilated to an innovation hub focused on supporting crypto founders.

It also empowers individuals dedicated to creating decentralized applications (dapps) and amazing products through the Sei sei/acc program. This program turns early-stage projects into innovative, market-adaptable blockchain solutions — specifically dapps or consumer products that can solve real-world problems.

This cryptocurrency provides comprehensive support, where financial participation and a stake in the success of the future project is included.

But it is not only focused on supporting the creators. Sei also cares about digital security, which is a priority in these times. The Sei Foundation collaborates with Immunefi to carry out a bug bounty program to identify and address vulnerabilities, thereby maintaining a fully secure environment.

Ronin (RON)

Last but not least, we have the innovator of blockchain games. Remember the boom of Axie Infinity (AXS-USD)? Well, Ronin (RON-USD) is its creator.

Ronin has seen some great numbers. For example, it received 250,000 daily users in just nine months and has handled $4 billion NFT transactions.

On top of that, it has ultra-fast transactions and virtually unnoticeable fees. This makes it stand out as a great investment to add to your cryptocurrency portfolio.

If you want exclusivity, Ronin is a good option for you. The Ronin Name Service (RNS) enables anyone who wants to to secure their .ron domain through a public sale. Also, high-value names can be purchased through an auction.

But as a great project with a promising future, Ronin is not standing still. The crypto is constantly evolving and facing challenges through Ronin Evolution Proposals (REP). Day after day, its is navigating the blockchain trilemma to shape the future.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines (no position)

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

