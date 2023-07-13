3 Cryptos to Catapult You into the Millionaires’ Club

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re looking for a way to catapult yourself into the millionaires’ club, you might want to consider investing in some millionaire-maker cryptos right now. Despite the recent rally, many undervalued gems in the crypto market are trading at bargain prices. That’s because the rally has mostly benefited the top projects, while the giants still overshadow the up-and-coming ones.

However, I believe that this situation will change soon, as the impact of the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving next year overlaps with the Federal Reserve’s anticipated rate cuts. This will create a perfect storm for crypto adoption and innovation and boost the prices of some of the most solid and promising millionaire-maker cryptos out there. Snapping up some of these high-potential millionaire-maker cryptos before that could return tremendous gains in the long run. Let’s dive in!



Ontology Gas (ONG-USD)

One of the biggest challenges facing the crypto industry right now is the increasing scrutiny and regulation of centralized exchanges. Many governments are cracking down on these platforms, imposing strict rules and requirements that could hamper the growth and encourage their users to shift to other decentralized alternatives. This is where Ontology Gas (ONG-USD) comes in.

Ontology is a high-performance blockchain that specializes in decentralized identity and data solutions. Ontology enables users to create and manage their own digital identities, as well as securely store and share their data across different blockchains and platforms. This way, users can enjoy the benefits of crypto without relying on centralized intermediaries that could compromise their privacy and security.

Ontology Gas has been performing well lately as more users and developers are adopting its platform. But I believe that Ontology Gas has a lot of potential to grow further, as Web 3.0 lacks the necessary infrastructure for decentralized identity and data solutions, which is fulfilled by Ontology. Ontology is also compatible with various blockchains, such as Ethereum (ETH-USD), Binance Smart Chain (BNB-USD), Polkadot (DOT-USD) and Cosmos (ATOM-USD), which increases its interoperability and scalability. Personally, it brings a lot of utility to the table and the catalysts are well-positioned to carry it higher, making it one of the top millionaire-maker cryptos in my book.

Router Protocol (ROUTE-USD)

Another key trend that is shaping the future of Web 3.0 is interoperability. Interoperability refers to the ability of different blockchains and platforms to communicate and exchange value with each other seamlessly and efficiently. As Web 3.0 is unlikely to rely on just one blockchain, interoperability is becoming increasingly important for developing and adopting decentralized applications and services.

As a solution, Router Protocol (ROUTE-USD) aims to provide bridging infrastructure between current and emerging Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain solutions. Router Protocol enables users to swap their assets from different networks seamlessly in a near-instant and low-cost manner. Router Protocol also supports cross-chain farming, lending, borrowing and staking, which opens up new opportunities for yield generation and risk management. ROUTE has been performing well lately as more users and developers recognize its value proposition. Personally, the momentum can accelerate and deliver multibagger gains in the next bull run. Why?

There is a lot of room left to grow further, as interoperability is becoming more crucial as Web 3.0 evolves. For example, Solana (SOL-USD) is slowly capturing the non-fungible token market share away from Ethereum, and other blockchains could diversify the Web 3.0 pie even more. This makes interoperability a key piece of the Web 3.0 puzzle, which Router Protocol solves better than its competitors.

Kaspa (KAS-USD)

Another one of the biggest challenges facing the crypto industry right now is scalability. Scalability refers to the ability of a blockchain to handle a large number of transactions per second without compromising security or decentralization. Many projects do well in this field, but the caveat is that they usually have to sacrifice decentralization or security to achieve that. Ethereum’s founder Vitalik Buterin calls this the “scalability trilemma,” and Kaspa (KAS-USD) is attempting to solve this trilemma with the GHOSTDAG protocol.

Unlike traditional blockchains, GHOSTDAG does not orphan blocks created in parallel; rather allows them to coexist and orders them in consensus. The Kaspa blockchain is actually a blockDAG, which is a generalization of Nakamoto consensus that allows for secure operation while maintaining very high block rates and minuscule confirmation times dominated by internet latency.

Kaspa also includes many neat features and subprotocols, such as Reachability, Block data pruning, SPV proofs and subnetwork support, making it more efficient and flexible. I believe that KAS has a lot of potential to grow further, as scalability is one of the most important factors for the success of Web 3.0. The momentum of the project speaks for itself. But again, time will tell how this protocol plays out.

