3 Cryptos to Buy With Even More Upside Potential Than XRP

If you’re interested in the exciting world of cryptocurrencies, you’ve probably heard of Ripple, a digital currency known for its rapid growth. The notion of finding cryptos outpacing XRP, might seem odd.

XRP has also been in the spotlight of all cryptocurrency investors because of its case with the SEC, in which it recently scored a partial victory in a court ruling. That certainly brought a little more transparency to the entire cryptocurrency sector.

However, there are other cryptos outpacing XRP that are worth considering. In this article, we’ll explore three of them.

Polygon (MATIC)

Imagine Ethereum as a busy highway, where transactions become slow and expensive due to traffic. Polygon (MATIC-USD) is like a new road next to that main highway, relieving congestion and enabling faster and cheaper transactions. It’s also one of the cryptos outpacing XRP.

What makes Polygon special is its “Layer 2” solution, which handles many more transactions simultaneously. This benefits large corporates and investors, who can transact faster and cheaper, reducing operational costs.

In addition, Polygon is compatible with Ethereum, allowing institutions to leverage the existing Ethereum ecosystem while gaining the benefits of Polygon’s scalability. This gives them flexibility to move their assets and applications between both platforms more efficiently.

Recently, Polygon launched Polygon ID, which includes an exciting feature called Query Builder. This tool makes it easy to ask queries on the Polygon network, without the need to understand complicated language. Developers can create queries in a simpler way, which makes using Polygon easier and more attractive for them.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI-USD) is like a virtual marketplace where you can exchange your digital currencies without relying on banks or middlemen.

It’s like having a cryptocurrency trading post on your computer. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Uniswap gives you the power and direct control over your assets, providing you with security and hassle-free trading.

Recently, Uniswap was upgraded to version 4 with the addition of ‘Hooks’, which are small intelligent assistants that work within asset pools. These Hooks help pool builders make smarter decisions at key moments.

In addition, with the TWAMM feature, even large transactions can be made with lower fees and without causing a large price impact.

These enhancements to Uniswap demonstrate that they are constantly thinking about users’ needs and make this platform even more attractive to invest in.

Curve Dao (CRV)

Curve Dao (CRV-USD) is part of an exciting online finance project called DeFi. It aims to make exchanging certain stable cryptocurrencies, such as Tether and DAI, easier and cheaper. It’s like a place where you can exchange your cryptocurrencies without so much hassle and without spending so much money on commissions.

What makes CRV special is that it gives you a say in how the system works, as if you were part of a club where you can influence its decisions and improvements. Plus, as a reward for being part of Curve Dao, you get more coins or extra money!

It is important to remember that every investment carries risk, and this also applies to cryptocurrencies. However, many people see great potential in CRV, especially with the growth of online finance and DeFi.

If the idea of being part of something new and growing appeals to you, CRV could be an interesting option to consider.

