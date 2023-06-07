3 Cryptos to Buy to Capitalize on the Mega AI Trend

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

AI is revolutionizing the Internet industry, and ChatGPT is a prominent tool in this domain, finding applications in diverse sectors, including cryptocurrency. Its integration in the crypto space is driven by the potential to enhance user experience, scale operations, and fortify blockchain security. Tech like this makes up a sizable chunk of cryptos for AI trend capitalization.

AI-powered crypto tokens have gained widespread adoption in the crypto industry. These tokens serve various functions, including blockchain governance, decentralized marketplaces, and portfolio management. This internally researched list highlights rapidly evolving crypto projects, presented in no particular order of ranking. It’s important to note that this list does not constituteinvestment advice– these are highly speculative assets, and investors ought to be aware of the risks before jumping in.

With that said, here are three cryptos to buy for investors looking to add some speculative exposure to this trend.

Ticker Cryptocurrency Price GRT-USD The Graph $0.12 FET-USD Fetch.ai $0.24 AGIX-USD SingularityNET $0.26

The Graph (GRT-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

The Graph (GRT-USD) aims to replicate Google’s search functionality by serving as a centralized repository for websites and blockchains. It allows users to search and query data from various blockchains.

While replicating existing concepts may lack innovation, it can still be highly profitable. The Graph aims to provide a “Google for the blockchain and cryptocurrency worlds,” offering search functionality similar to Google. Investing in The Graph involves risk, but if it succeeds in its mission, it holds significant potential for value. This makes it one of the cryptos for AI trend capitalization.

The Graph combines AI with decentralized blockchain data access, attracting attention for its potential growth. With APIs empowering DApp development in social, governance, defi, and marketplace domains, The Graph’s AI integration holds exponential possibilities, yet its practical realization remains uncertain. But, with a trading price of 13 cents, The Graph offers an opportunity for investors to hold a substantial amount of tokens with a relatively small investment, similar to other speculative cryptocurrencies in the early stages.

Fetch.ai (FET-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Fetch.ai (FET-USD) is an AI-driven decentralized network that empowers autonomous economic agents. By leveraging machine learning and multi-agent systems, it provides a platform for digital entities to engage, cooperate, and conduct transactions in a decentralized fashion. With applications spanning smart cities, supply chain management, and decentralized finance, Fetch.ai presents abundant possibilities for developers and users alike.

The surge in interest surrounding AI-driven technologies like ChatGPT and DALL-E has sparked investor speculation on the potential of AI and cryptocurrencies. While these technologies are not directly tied to blockchain or cryptocurrencies, the increased institutional interest in their parent company, OpenAI, has created a compelling case for traders to invest in AI-focused tokens as a promising growth sector.

In just January, the FET token, powering Fetch.ai’s AI solutions, has surged by 90%, rising from $0.191 to 43 cents. With a market capitalization of $356 million, FET now ranks as the 113th most valuable cryptocurrency, demonstrating its significant growth and potential.

Fetch.ai holds the potential to significantly reduce HR costs for businesses by leveraging AI and blockchain technology. By combining these innovations, the impact on cost reduction could be amplified compared to using AI alone.

SingularityNET (AGIX-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

One noteworthy addition to this list of AI cryptocurrencies is SingularityNET (AGIX-USD), which has gained considerable traction recently. With a trading price under $1, it presents an enticing opportunity for risk-seeking speculators and investors. SingularityNET provides a platform and marketplace for users to collaborate, develop, and profit from AI services.

AGIX, the native token of SingularityNET, has gained significant traction and popularity in the market. SingularityNET operates as a marketplace for AI-related products, data models, and tools. At the time of writing, AGIX is trading at approximately $0.2992 with a market cap of nearly $365 million. It’s worth noting that the maximum supply of AGIX tokens is 2 billion, but around 1.2 billion tokens are currently in circulation. If considering an investment in AGIX, conducting thorough research is crucial for making an informed decision.

SingularityNET’s marketplace is the go-to destination for AI-based dApps. With 89 available decentralized applications for sale, users can explore and demo various applications. AGIX tokens play a crucial role in the marketplace, as users earn them by publishing dApps and buyers use them for purchases. The value of AGIX is directly influenced by transaction volume. For those optimistic about the future of AI decentralized applications, it is one of those cryptos for AI trend capitalization.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

The post 3 Cryptos to Buy to Capitalize on the Mega AI Trend appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.