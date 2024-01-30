3 Cryptos to Buy for High-Growth Portfolios in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Numerous cryptocurrencies for growth are waiting to be discovered by investors, but this requires looking past the marquee names such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD) and others that are known to dominate the headlines. Sometimes, the best opportunities can be found where others aren’t looking.

Investing in these cryptocurrencies for growth is riskier than sticking to the names that everyone follows in the financial media. But by doing so, one can uncover hidden opportunities.

In this article, I’ve researched three coins that I feel could be potential multi-baggers in the future. These cryptocurrencies for growth have comparatively lower market caps and are positioned to deliver strong returns.

So here are three coins for growth investors to consider.

Harmony (ONE)

Harmony (ONE-USD) aims to improve blockchain scalability by using a ‘sharding’ technique to facilitate the creation of decentralized applications (DApps). It is known for its high throughput and low transaction fees and has attracted a small but devoted following among users and developers.

One thing I like about ONE is that it has a blockchain network. It’s not built on another blockchain like Ethereum or Binance (BNB-USD) Smart Chain. This means that despite being a more complex project, it can potentially be appreciated to a greater level than coins built on existing network infrastructures.

It also pays to keep in mind that the upcoming Bitcoin halving event will occur in April, so we should expect these smaller-cap altcoins to appreciate the momentum leading up to this event and for a time afterwards.

Siacoin (SC)

Siacoin (SC-USD) is the crypto of choice for Sia, a decentralized cloud storage platform. Sia diverges dramatically from traditional cloud platforms as it uses blockchain technology to improve redundancy and improve overall security of users’ files.

What I like about SC coin is that it has built-in utility and a real-use case, which is more than can be said for the vast majority of coins on the market today that are minted purely for the developer’s profit.

Users pay in Siacoin to rent storage space, and hosts receive Siacoin as compensation for offering their unused storage space. The economy of Siacoin is moderated and enforced by smart contracts, controlling terms for pricing, uptime commitments, and penalties for losing data.

Numerous price predictions can be found online for Siacoin, and it currently trades below $0.01. These predictions range from $0.01682 to $0.0293 in 2024 and from $0.02262 to $0.0339 in 2025.

Although it may be difficult to pin an exact prediction for Siacoin, these estimates paint a bullish feeling amongst analysts, which makes it one of those cryptocurrencies for growth that investors should consider.

Aragon (ANT)

Aragon (ANT-USD) is a lesser-known project that provides a platform for creating and managing decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).

ANT is undergoing a pivot amid the dissolution of its non-profit Aragon Association. The new entity will seek to address some of its central challenges with its former structure, namely “bureaucratic complexity, misaligned stakeholders, and failed attempts at modifying the governance model.”

Despite this short-term setback, it seems that ANT will still be an accretive investment for long-term holders.

ANT has a small market cap of roughly $250 million. So, it is positioned well to surge in value if the upcoming halving event is successful in drumming up investor interest in the coin.

One price prediction for 2025 predicts a yearly high of $ 13.93 for the coin, followed by a yearly high of $ 18.51 the year after.

DAOs are a unique idea that I think will become more popular in the future so ANT could be the winning ticket for growth-oriented investors.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

