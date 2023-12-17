3 Cryptos to Buy Before They Surge by 1,000% Next Year

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Crypto investors are buzzing with anticipation as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) approaches its next halving event, which is expected to occur in mid-2024. This regular event cuts the rewards provided to Bitcoin miners in half, directly impacting supply dynamics. Historically, halvings tend to kickstart frenzied bull market rallies, as reduced supply paired with steady demand drives up prices.

While the recent crypto rally has surprised some investors, enthusiasm is growing from increased mainstream adoption. Major financial players like Blackrock have rolled out Bitcoin ETF products, bringing institutional money off the sidelines. Meanwhile, crypto companies continue marketing efforts at high-profile sporting events, capturing investor attention. This momentum could provide tailwinds leading up to the halving event.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve is projected to start easing interest rates in 2024 or early 2025 after this year’s aggressive hikes intended to curb inflation. Lower rates tend to benefit riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. Between looser monetary policy, the upcoming halving, and a potential Bitcoin ETF launched by 2024, the stars seem aligned for crypto’s next bull cycle.

Despite all these positive anticipated catalysts, it’s best to always be cautious. I would highly recommend throwing no more than a dollars into the tokens I’ll be listing today. And, of course, doing research on your end is critical if you are making high-risk, high-reward crypto investments, as some of these projects can be straight-up scams. That’s especially true if you are targeting cryptos that are small enough to deliver 1,000% gains.

With that in mind, let’s dive in!

Aleph Zero (AZERO-USD)

I’ve previously discussed Aleph Zero (AZERO-USD) as a crypto that could replicate Solana’s (SOL-USD) success in the coming bull market. This new blockchain delivers the speed and scalability that made Solana a breakout star, but also addresses common drawbacks.

Aleph Zero boasts exceptionally fast transaction finality and high throughput ability, claiming to solve the crypto’s trilemma. That is, the intone that balancing security, speed, and decentralization is impossible. The project’s peer-reviewed design facilitates up to 100,000 transactions per second with 0.6-second finality. While not fully decentralized yet (with only 131 validators), Alpha Zero’s network utilizes novel techniques to remain secure despite lower participation requirements.

If rising gas fees cause developers to abandon Ethereum (ETH-USD) or Solana’s network instability persists, Aleph Zero seems poised to capture disillusioned builders. The platform contains almost everything developers need – an EVM optimizer, SDKs in common languages, NFT functionality, and more. While risks exist until real adoption, I believe Aleph Zero remains undervalued compared to the large opportunity at hand.

Verasity (VRA-USD)

As digital advertising balloons into a trillion-dollar industry, Verasity (VRA-USD) brings some much-needed trust to the game, via blockchain technology. This open ecosystem improves transparency and security across video programmatic advertising, which has invalid traffic rates as high as 1 in 3 video views.

VeraViews leverages Verasity’s patented Proof-of-View technology to combat ad fraud and store campaign data transparently on-chain. This verification system, which also uses AI and ML technology, ensures real individuals watch ads, unlike bots, which plague digital advertising today.

With impressive utility driven by a massive sector plagued by middlemen and fake views, Verasity seems poised for real-world adoption. Partnerships exist with leading video sites serving over 110 billion monthly visitors. As the project provides real solutions to billion-dollar problems, substantial growth appears to be on the horizon

Golem (GLM-USD)

For distributed computing needs, Golem (GLM-USD) represents an open-source alternative to closed ecosystems like the Render Network (RNDR-USD). This peer-to-peer market allows anyone to rent spare computing power, or buy such computing power, through GLM.

While a private company owns Render Network, Golem runs autonomously through an Ethereum-based coordination system. Users connect directly to handle computing tasks, similar to a decentralized version of AWS. Excess capacity can be listed to fulfill render jobs, machine learning model training, and more.

Considering computing power is only likely to becomes more crucial, and Render Token’ market capitalization sits at $1.5 billion, I believe Golem is undervalued at a market cap of only $244 million currently. Plus, the project’s open ecosystem allows customers to integrate custom software like video transcoding or natural language processing applications. As cloud demand outpaces supply with IoT and AI trends, Golem appears positioned to capture this accelerating growth.

