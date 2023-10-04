3 Cryptos to Buy Before They Hit Major Exchanges

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With the highly-anticipated Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving set for 2024, and interest rates appearing to have peaked, the stage may be set for a new crypto bull market in the coming year. As investors start to rotate back into risk assets, smaller and more speculative cryptocurrencies could be primed for major upside. This presents a potential opportunity for savvy crypto investors to get ahead of the herd and buy into promising new projects before they hit the major exchanges.

Getting in early before exchange listings can supercharge gains, as seen many times in previous crypto cycles. Of course, it goes without saying that investing in unknown, illiquid assets comes with tremendous risk. The crypto space is rife with scams, pump and dumps, and projects that fail to deliver. It’s critical to do your own thorough due diligence before investing even modest sums. There is no SEC to protect you here. Most early-stage crypto projects fizzle out and lose nearly all their value. While the potential upside is alluring, keep expectations measured and only allocate money you can truly afford to lose.

With that noted, let’s dive into this list!

Nano (XNO-USD)

Nano (XNO-USD) is an intriguing crypto project that aims to revolutionize payments through instant, fee-less, and sustainable transactions. With its novel block-lattice architecture, Nano utilizes a directed acyclic graph (DAG) data structure to achieve unparalleled speed and scalability. By leveraging open representative voting (ORV), Nano has also pioneered a consensus model that is remarkably energy-efficient.

Unlike resource-intensive cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH-USD), Nano does not require computationally demanding mining or staking. There are no fees, no block rewards, and no gas costs. This allows Nano to offer completely free peer-to-peer transactions in under a second while using minimal energy. According to recent estimates, a single Nano transaction consumes 0.000112 kWh of electricity, which is significantly less than a Bitcoin transaction.

However, Nano adoption remains limited, as it is not widely supported on exchanges and platforms. Thus, Nano’s price has remained depressed for over a year, fluctuating between 50 cents and $1.

Nonetheless, there is still immense untapped potential and a devoted grassroots community backing Nano. As crypto inches towards the mainstream and eco-friendliness becomes a priority, Nano could gain significant traction and upside. If listed on major exchanges like Coinbase or Binance, Nano could capture the interest of millions of new users. And if adopted for micropayments, gaming, or cross-border transfers, demand for Nano could skyrocket exponentially.

In my opinion, Nano offers asymmetric reward potential, relative to its risk profile. Despite its trials and tribulations, Nano still has a strong technical foundation and a differentiated value proposition. As the next bull market unfolds, Nano could stage a powerful comeback and vindicate its loyal supporters. But again, risks are definitely high with investing in this project, meaning investors shouldn’t risk capital they won’t need.

r/Cryptocurrency Moons (MOON-USD)

Moons (MOON-USD) are the homegrown cryptocurrency of the r/Cryptocurrency subreddit, perhaps the largest and most vibrant crypto communities online. As an incentive to participate, Moons are distributed monthly to users based on their contributions. You can earn Moons through posting, commenting, and moderating.

Once earned, Moons unlock utility within the subreddit, such as banners. You can also trade Moons on DEXs, giving Moons tangible value backed by demand from a committed user base. Currently, 106 million Moons are in circulation.

If listed on centralized exchanges, Moons could attract significant investor interest and liquidity. Major platforms like Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) have begun embracing community points projects, so it is certainly possible.

Wojak Finance (WOJ-USD)

Wojak Finance (WOJ-USD) is an emerging crypto project focused on community-driven marketing and advertising. The decentralized platform allows crypto projects to sponsor “Wojak tasks” – marketing campaigns carried out collaboratively by WOJ holders across social media.

For executing tasks, such as tweeting about projects or creating videos/graphics, users are rewarded with WOJ tokens. There is also a dynamic NFT marketplace on the platform featuring Wojak-themed digital art and collectibles. Revenue generated from sponsored tasks and NFT sales is used to market-buy and burn WOJ tokens.

WOJ’s community on Twitter has over 65,000 members, and the project has partnered with numerous crypto influencers and brands for sponsored tasks and giveaways. Certik has also audited and validated the security of the platform, which is why I feel like WOJ is among the safer meme cryptos.

Looking ahead, Wojak Finance aims to become a portal for grassroots marketing within crypto, leveraging the power of community participation. Its project roadmap includes features like leaderboards, proposal-based voting, and tiered membership levels aimed at deepening engagement.

As adoption grows, the circulating supply of WOJ tokens could deflate rapidly due to the aforementioned token burns. This scarcity combined with intensifying hype could propel a price breakout. Still, investing in micro-cap cryptos is risky, so consider doing your own research on this project.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

