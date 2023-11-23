3 Cryptos to Buy Before the Next Bull Market Sparks 10x Gains

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cryptocurrencies are on the rise once again as bullish momentum builds in the market. With Bitcoin (BTC-USD) breaking out and increased adoption through vehicles like an upcoming spot Bitcoin ETF, many believe we are on the cusp of entering a new crypto bull market. While Bitcoin tends to lead the way, historically, its performance has led to major rallies in altcoins as well.

As we look ahead, it’s wise to research some of the more promising crypto assets beyond Bitcoin. Of course, when dealing with altcoins, it’s critical we temper our expectations. These assets tend to be extremely volatile and speculative in nature. Most will eventually fail or fade into obscurity. However, for adventurous investors willing to take responsible risks, here are three cryptos with the potential to see incredible life-changing returns in the future.

Nano (XNO-USD)

As cryptocurrencies become more mainstream as vehicles for consumer spending, expensive transaction fees remain a barrier. By offering free, near-instant transfers, Nano (XNO-USD) provides a compelling alternative. In my view, if crypto payments gain broader traction for daily transactions, Nano’s frictionless user experience gives it a key advantage.

Admittedly, Nano currently focuses purely on payments without capabilities like smart contracts. It is not going to have these capabilities in the future either, at least from what I can see. But for pure peer-to-peer transactions, Nano definitely outperforms rivals like Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH-USD). Paired with intuitive wallets, the gradual adoption of Nano by consumers seems likely given the utility it provides. Unfortunately, that would require more crypto usage for day-to-day transactions. That is not something we’ve seen happen just yet.

Regardless, Nano boasts an innovative block-lattice architecture and energy-efficient network. As sustainability garners greater emphasis, this strong technical foundation lends Nano added investor appeal. Hence, for those seeking exposure to wider crypto-based consumer spending in the future, Nano deserves consideration.

Libra Incentix (LIXX-USD)

In my opinion, the Libra Incentix (LIXX-USD) token stands out as a remarkably undervalued asset in the cryptocurrency market, with the potential for immense growth. As a utility token, Libra Incentix serves as an essential component within the LIX ecosystem, facilitating loyalty and customer engagement through tokenized loyalty programs.

Libra Incentix has carved out some pretty intriguing strategic partnerships across various sectors globally. These span the e-commerce, Point-Of-Sale systems, fashion, and entertainment sectors. Essentially, this project integrates their rewards engine into diverse systems to maximize reach.

Since their presence at the last Football World Cup, a critical aspect of Libra Incentix’s strategy is leveraging its alliances with major sports clubs, tapping into their extensive fan communities. This not only broadens the token’s utility but also fuels the adoption and usage of the loyalty platform. I believe with the market trending in a bullish direction, LIXX is a token that could see its value boosted by its worldwide applicability and stellar partnerships. In other words, I think this is a project that’s just about to be fully realized and acknowledged.

Kaspa (KAS-USD)

As blockchain growth accelerates exponentially, crypto networks must keep pace with scalability, lest users suffer. Yet, the famous “blockchain trilemma” forces a given project to sacrifice one of three pillars – either speed, security, or decentralization. Or does it? Through a parallel block design, Kaspa (KAS-USD) claims to overcome these limits.

Specifically, by combining high throughput with robust proof-of-work security, Kaspa empowers builders to launch high-volume decentralized applications without compromises. Its API-driven ethos also smoothens real-world commercial integration. And user experience innovations like human-readable addresses further ease onboarding.

Admittedly, expanding functionality across Web 3.0 verticals remains a priority for Kaspa’s development team. But from a core technology perspective, Kaspa’s production-ready infrastructure provides a significant time-to-market edge already. Therefore, as exponential blockchain adoption swells ahead, I expect surging developer demand for Kaspa’s out-of-the-box capabilities and bandwidth.

But I must stress: I recommended buying KAS all the way back when it was at 2 cents. It is now a multi-billion-dollar project that has gone up over 500% since then. Can it still 10x from here? I believe so, but it will likely take years. Plus, there is some short-term risk involved in buying this token today, since it has been so hot lately, which is why this sits at the caboose of this article.

