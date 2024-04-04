3 Cryptos to Buy Before the Halving and Upcoming Rate Cuts

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The crypto market has been going through a sizable correction recently. However, in my view, this cooldown offers a prudent entry point before the next leg higher. As we’ve seen many times during previous bull markets, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) often corrects 15-20% before powering ahead to new highs in the following weeks. I believe we could see something similar play out in the months ahead.

Historically, a Bitcoin halving has been preceded by a price correction as Bitcoin consolidates, and it seems we’re going through that now before the halving’s impact catches up. Once the supply crunch from the halving combines with billions flowing into Bitcoin through spot ETFs, we could see crypto lift off to new heights.

In the long-run, this could send the rest of the crypto market soaring, especially when the fabled altseason arrives. With that backdrop in mind, let’s explore three cryptocurrencies to consider buying before the Bitcoin halving and pending interest rate cuts take place.

Tatsu (TAT-USD)

Tatsu (TAT-USD) is an emerging player in the crypto sector that provides an exciting concept. The project merges machine learning with decentralization to enable advanced application development. The crypto has recovered significantly recently after going through a correction in late March.

Tatsu is working on creating a world-class open ecosystem for developers to collectively build and profit from the growth we’re seeing in the machine learning space. Tatsu is also closely tied to Bittensor (TAO-USD), a crypto that’s seen immense buzz of late. Bittensor has spiked from $50 to $580 since October. Tatsu could certainly see similar gains, riding the same tailwinds.

Moreover, with Tatsu only recently listing on the Mexc exchange, it seems probable further gains lie ahead once the trading frenzy subsides. These price swings make Tatsu one of the most high-risk, high-reward bets among these three picks. But with the right timing, Tatsu could still generate outsized returns over the long-term, for those with the stomach for this volatility.

Tectum (TET-USD)

Tectum’s (TET-USD) proprietary Proof-of-Utility consensus mechanism enables this network to achieve unparalleled transaction speeds exceeding 1 million per second – a quantum leap over older blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH-USD).

With the capacity to process exponentially more transactions at a lightning pace, Tectum boasts some of the best utility of any layer-1 blockchain. Thus, it ranks highly among my top layer-1 crypto picks.

However, I should note that layer-1 cryptos can only deliver astonishing returns if they demonstrate their utility. Other layer-1 startups like DevvE (DEVVE-USD) have lost 50% of their value from their recent peaks due to dilution and failures to feature key things, such as a testnet.

I believe Tectum can be a big winner once the project’s underlying technology is tried and tested. Whether it ultimately succeeds remains unknown. But Tectum’s upside potential is certainly enormous, if this blockchain gains traction.

EGO (EGO-USD)

I previously highlighted EGO (EGO-USD) during its pre-sale, and it has climbed nicely since then. However, this token has recently corrected alongside the broader crypto market. Despite the recent pullback, I continue to see sizable upside potential for EGO, as tailwinds align for this project.

EGO is the native token of Paysenger, a collaboration platform bringing together creators, fans, and brands. Paysenger utilizes cutting-edge technology and proprietary AI developed by a former Stanford professor. The platform enables paid requests for exclusive content, tips, and expert opinions. Users can also consume subscription-based paid content.

Paysenger expands paid creator audiences by letting users to earn EGO tokens for completing tasks. It streamlines collaborations between “idea creators” and content creators. It also introduces personalized AI models that generate art mimicking a creator’s unique style.

Paysenger is basically bridging Web 2.0 and Web 3.0. As a result, it is boosting blockchain adoption by attracting many Web 2.0 users. I believe EGO could be a multi-bagger pick, since it only has a market cap of around $4 million at the time of writing.

However, this project has more than 1 million users and is an alumnus of the Consensys accelerator. Passenger also was recognized as a startup program by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) and received more than $200,000 in grants from major infrastructure giants. Enough said.

