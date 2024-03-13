3 Cryptos to Buy Before the April Bitcoin Halving Sends Them Soaring

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Google the words “Bitcoin halving,” and you get 6.18 million results. The fourth Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving is expected sometime in April. As a result, miners’ reward for mining Bitcoin falls by half to 3.125 bitcoin from 6.25. Leading up to the halving, Bitcoin has become a favorite for cryptos to buy.

Who are the other cryptocurrencies that will benefit from the halving? Ethereum (ETH-USD) has benefited as it just went through $4,000 for the first time since Dec. 2021. There are others, of course, but beyond these two already mentioned, I’m left grasping at straws.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler was recently interviewed by Yahoo Finance. In the interview, he described the crypto industry as “rife with abuses and fraud.” His lack of fondness for cryptocurrencies is well-known. I tend to agree with most of his commentary on the subject.

Once again, we’ve come to a point where speculation pushes BTC and others higher. The question of who the long-term winners will be remains unanswered. Here are three cryptos to buy before April’s fourth halving.

iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT)

When it comes to the cryptocurrency with the most potential to maintain its value over longer periods of time, Bitcoin is the poster child for that idea. Buying the iShares Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) allows you to do that without the messy business of digital wallets and crypto brokerage accounts.

As an incentive to buy IBIT, BlackRock charged investors who bought in the first 12 months — up to $5 billion in net assets — an annual fee of 0.12%. Once it hit $5 billion, it went up to 0.25%. Open for business for two months, its net assets have ballooned to $14.2 billion, ending the discount.

One of the best reasons to buy the ETF rather than purchase it directly is it compels you to view it as a buy-and-hold investment. I’ve always found it strange when someone uses Bitcoin as a currency to buy movie tickets or other consumer goods.

John Paul Getty once said, “If it appreciates, buy it. If it depreciates, lease it.” If you paid $10,000 in goods with Bitcoin in February 2020, when it traded around $10,000, you missed out on 617% appreciation over four years.

IBIT is the way to go for most retail investors looking for a crypto to buy leading up to the halving and beyond.

Ethereum (ETH)

As I mentioned in the introduction, Ethereum recently hit $4,000, while Bitcoin hit $72,000. Both are on a roll, with Ether outperforming Bitcoin over the past five years—2,821% compared to 1,700%.

Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade is said to happen on March 13. It may have already happened by the time of this publication. Dencun is the combination of two upgrades happening simultaneously. One is Deneb, while the other is Cancun.

“The name is a portmanteau of two simultaneous upgrades happening on the two main layers of the blockchain. The execution layer, where all protocol rules reside, will undergo the “Cancun” upgrade, while on the consensus layer, which makes sure that blocks are validated, it’s known as “Deneb,” Coindesk contributor Margaux Nijkerk wrote in May 2023.

As Nijkerk pointed out on March 12, the upgrade will enable developers to build systems providing user experiences that replicate those on centralized platforms. That’s the kind of utility that makes Ethereum a potential winner post-halving.

Solana (SOL)

As for Solana (SOL-USD), I chuckled when I found an article I had written in Nov. 2021 discussing price predictions for the crypto. One of the 50 fintech specialists interviewed said it could hit $5,057 in 2030.

Solana was one of the cryptos with some utility through decentralized finance (DeFi) DApps. It’s been so long since I’ve written about cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin that I’m unsure if Solana still fits the bill.

SOL is down considerably from its Nov. 2021 highs above $250, a long way from $5,057, and it has taken only seven years to get there.

Bitcoin.com recently discussed Solana’s potential to disrupt the Google and Apple app stores, which have a duopoly to collect 30% of the revenue of apps in the top 10 on their platforms.

Solana Labs’ Solana Mobile subsidiary launched Saga, a cell phone featuring the Solana Dapp Store, a collection of 16 apps with cryptocurrency-related functions.

As far as I’m concerned, any initiative that provides more choice beyond a duopoly is a welcome change. It appears that Solana remains focused on utility, which SOL a spot on my cryptos to buy list.

On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

