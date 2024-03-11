3 Cryptos to Buy Before Altseason Sends Them to the Moon

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is on an incredible run, recently hitting $72,000. For many, this rally may seem overextended. However, I don’t think it’s too late to look for cryptos to buy.

The hype train is full steam ahead. While more price corrections may be in store as Bitcoin continues its climb and we near the halving event, the long-term trajectory for this sector is undeniably bullish. With increasing adoption and billions flowing into spot Bitcoin ETFs, it’s likely only a matter of time before we see Bitcoin reach even greater heights.

But Bitcoin’s rise is just the first stage of the crypto market cycle. The real fireworks should begin when the so-called altseason kicks into high gear. That’s when Bitcoin dominance starts to decline as money rotates heavily into altcoins. We saw it back in 2021, and we’re poised to see it again – only this time, I think the trend will be even bigger. When altseason hits, some altcoins can easily surge 10x or more in a matter of months. Here are some promising cryptos to buy before altseason begins.

Tectum (TET-USD)

Source: Marko Aliaksandr/ShutterStock.com

Tectum’s (TET-USD) proprietary Proof-of-Utility consensus enables it to achieve unmatched transaction speeds exceeding 1 million per second – a massive leap over older blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH-USD). This breakthrough performance positions Tectum to enable real-world blockchain adoption on an unprecedented scale.

With the capacity to process exponentially more transactions at lightning speeds, Tectum has some of the highest utility of any layer-1 blockchain. Thus, it is one of my top picks when it comes to layer-1 cryptos to buy.

Note that layer-1 cryptocurrencies can deliver astonishing returns if they manage to gain the trust of the market and showcase their utility. We’ve seen this play out with certain projects such as Solana (SOL-USD), Avalanche (AVAX-USD), and Cardano (ADA-USD) which soared dramatically during the last altcoin run. That’s why I believe Tectum has the potential to be among the next big winners. Whether it ultimately succeeds or not remains to be proven, but Tectum’s upside potential is enormous if this project gains massive adoption.

Beldex (BDX-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Beldex (BDX-USD) seems very appealing if you’re into privacy. It enables private transactions. It is built on proven technology but still sports modest valuations. I see breakout potential as demand for privacy coins expands. While Beldex has already attracted significant investor backing, more upside likely remains as adoption increases.

The project has secured major funding from leading Web 3.0 venture funds. Raising $25 million from DWF Labs and $3 million more from Block Alpha/Alpha Token Capital each respectively, Beldex is gearing up for a privacy-preserving ecosystem launch. Two of the ecosystem dApps are already live, BChat and BelNet. This influx of capital will further support integrations, dApp development, and other initiatives to strengthen Beldex’s existing feature set. The planned Beldex Name Service also promises censorship-resistant domain registration – a highly useful feature.

With strong fundamentals and a clear roadmap backed by prominent investors, Beldex warrants consideration for those seeking asymmetric upside. As privacy concerns mount, Beldex’s confidential transaction model could propel it to new highs during the next altcoin run.

Beldex caters to privacy-focused users and offers a promising investment avenue. It fuses privacy-centric features, combined with strategic funding, and innovative BNS names and domains.Thus, I believe it is well-positioned to lead among privacy coins.

OctaSpace (OCTA-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

OctaSpace (OCTA-USD) provides a framework for a distributed cloud ecosystem, incentivizing individuals to rent out spare computing resources. Using a native token and staking rewards, it encourages reliable participation to power this model.

The project’s roadmap outlines plans to develop services like a GPU marketplace, VPNs, distributed rendering, and file sharing. This positions OctaSpace as a potential one-stop hub for various decentralized cloud utilities.

While still in its early stages of development, OctaSpace offers exposure to this rapidly-emerging domain at a modest $40 million valuation. Comparable projects like Filecoin (FIL-USD) have a market cap exceeding $5.8 billion. Thus, if similar market cap multiples are assigned to OctaSpace, this token could have plenty of room to soar.

Considering its small size and big vision, I believe OctaSpace could surge much higher in the long-run if it sees strong adoption take hold. But as a newer, smaller-cap crypto, appropriate caution is advised before investing here.

Small, low-volume cryptos

