3 Cryptos to Bet On if You Want to Be Rich One Day

There is a never-ending stream of opportunities to join the cryptocurrency market. There are so many projects and cryptocurrencies that perhaps a single life is not enough to study them all. Don’t worry about it, here I bring you three cryptos to buy that can make you rich. Let’s take a look at these three projects.

Tron (TRX)

Source: Zeedign.com / Shutterstock.com

Tron (TRX-USD) is like the native currency of the TRON network — the internet’s digital playground. It’s all about using blockchain technology to make sharing things online easy and affordable. In the cryptocurrency craze of 2017 and 2018, TRX hit record highs. But it’s inability to get back to that level has left people wondering if it ever will.

People love Tron not only for its role in shaping the future of the internet, but also its money-making opportunities. It’s similarity to an ever-evolving digital ecosystem is thanks to the many people working hard to improve Tron every day.

As for its current value, TRX is currently around $0.092230, and a lot of people trade it. It ranks 10th on CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of $8,199,302,998. There are about 88,838,264,935 TRX coins in circulation.

In other news, Huobi, the cryptocurrency exchange, is partnering with BitTorrent Chain (BTTC-USD). This means they are working together to make digital asset trading super smooth. They are teaming up with some other big blockchain players like Ethereum (ETH-USD), Tron and BNB Chain (BNB-USD) to make this happen. It’s like they are joining forces to make the world of cryptocurrencies even more exciting and accessible.

Chainlink (LINK)

Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink (LINK-USD), is like the technological mediator of the cryptocurrency world. It was born in 2017 with the mission to bridge the gap between traditional data sources and smart contracts. Smart contracts are like digital agreements, but they can’t access real-world information on their own. That’s where Chainlink comes in. It’s the missing link that allows smart contracts to securely connect with external data sources, events and payment systems. This capability makes smart contracts incredibly powerful and practical.

Recently, Chainlink partnered with Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), a major player in the telecommunications industry. Together they aim to revolutionize global commerce using blockchain. Vodafone’s Digital Asset Broker (DAB) has joined forces with Chainlink Labs to address long-standing challenges in the $32 trillion global trade ecosystem.

The magic ingredient in this partnership is Chainlink’s Chainlink Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). It is like the universal translator of documents and financial transactions. DAB, meanwhile, ensures that everything is secure and runs smoothly, especially for Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The end result is exciting. Imagine a scenario in which a freighter detects an outbreak of fire. Thanks to this collaboration, that information can trigger an efficient marine cargo insurance process through smart contracts.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Source: Hakan GERMAN / Shutterstock

Avalanche (AVAX-USD) is an exciting cryptocurrency that runs on a blockchain platform. Imagine it as a friendly competition with Ethereum to lead the world of smart contracts. What’s so special about it? Well, it’s like lightning speed in the crypto world, handling up to 6,500 transactions per second without sacrificing scalability. That’s like the formula one of cryptocurrencies.

What makes Avalanche so great is its unique architecture. It’s not one chain, but three: the X-Chain, C-Chain and P-Chain, each with a specific purpose. This is different from the way Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum operate, where all nodes validate all transactions. Avalanche uses different consensus mechanisms for each depending on what they need.

Since its launch in 2020, Avalanche has been busy developing its own ecosystem of decentralized applications and decentralized finance. It has even attracted Ethereum projects, such as SushiSwap (SUSHI-USD) and TrueUSD (TUSD-USD). They are also working on improving the way they interact with Ethereum, sort of like building bridges between the two worlds.

Most exciting is Avaissance, a two-part project. The first part is like an artist-in-residence program that supports over fifty digital artists with funding, mentorship and virtual workshops. Each artist will create their own collection of NFTs at Avalanche. The second part, the Mona Lisa Initiative, will give away NFTs to various digital art organizations.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

